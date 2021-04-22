Grier tapped as new Deputy City Manager

Clarence G. Grier has been named Deputy City Manager for the City of Roanoke. Following the retirement of Deputy City Manager Sherman Stovall in June 2021, Grier will assume the responsibility of managing and directing City departments, public safety agencies, and programs based on general direction and City Manager and City Council policy.

Since 2015, Grier has served Guilford County, N.C. as Deputy County Manager where he supervised nine departments: Animal Services, Child Support Enforcement, Emergency Services, Family Justice Center, Fleet Operations, Information Services, Purchasing, Risk Management and Minority Women Business Enterprises.

His local government experience includes service as Assistant County Manager-Chief Finance Officer for Orange County, N.C. (2009- 2015); and as Director of Finance for the Greensboro Housing Authority (2008- 2009).

Grier holds a Bachelor’s degree from Campbell University (Buies Creek, N.C.) in business administration. He also is a Certified Public Accountant, an AICPA Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and an AICPA Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP).

Grier and his wife have family in Roanoke and he secured his first job out of college here more than 30 years ago. He was a high school and college basketball star, having been drafted by the NBA’s Houston Rockets in 1987.

“Finding someone to carry on the incredible work of Sherman Stovall who is retiring in June, was no easy task,” said City Manager Bob Cowell. “After receiving well over 100 applications and interviewing six highly qualified professionals, I feel very fortunate to have found someone of Clarence’s caliber available and interested in joining our team. Clarence’s long tenure in public service, deep understanding of public budgeting and financing and stellar reputation helped him stand out above the other candidates. I am thrilled we were able to secure someone who I believe will serve the residents of Roanoke well for many years as Sherman has done through these past years.”

“I am excited and truly honored to be provided the opportunity to return to the Star City where my career began and serve the citizens of the City of Roanoke. Roanoke is very dear to me both personally and professionally,” said Grier.