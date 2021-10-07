Hollins’ new Scholarship Program fully covers tuition for young women locally with financial need

The HOPE scholar program “makes a college education affordable for young women in the Roanoke Valley region regardless of their ability to pay.”

Hollins University is launching a new scholarship initiative that prioritizes lifting the burden of private college tuition for students with financial need. Designed for students living in the greater Roanoke Valley region, the Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education (HOPE) scholar program specifically supports young women who wish to pursue a college degree at Hollins with zero tuition debt.

“HOPE makes a college education affordable for young women regardless of their ability to pay, and supports them in taking the next step toward achieving their academic and professional goals,” said Ashley Browning, vice president for enrollment management at Hollins. Under HOPE, any young woman admitted to Hollins for the fall of 2022 who resides within 40 miles of campus is invited to apply. Students whose families have a household adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less will receive priority when HOPE funds are awarded.

“The cost of tuition is fully covered for HOPE scholars for all four years, including any year-over-year tuition increases, through a blend of academic merit scholarship, need-based federal and institutional aid, and the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant,” Browning explained. “HOPE scholars who live on campus may choose to apply federal loans to the cost of room and board.”

The HOPE scholar program is intended to enhance the already vibrant community of Hollins students from the local area. “Nearly 12% of our student body hails from the greater Roanoke Valley,” Browning said. “Roughly two-thirds of those students commute and one-third are in residence.”

Browning emphasized that a local student whose family’s household adjusted gross income exceeds $50,000 can still qualify for generous financial assistance at Hollins. “We award over $29 million annually in scholarships and financial aid above and beyond the HOPE program. All first-year, full-time students admitted to Hollins are guaranteed $24,000 annually in academic merit scholarships. And, local students benefit from many types of financial support beyond HOPE, including endowed scholarships specifically for students hailing from our home region.”

Candidates wishing to receive first-round consideration for HOPE funds beginning in fall 2022 should submit a completed application for admission and scholarship application by January 1, 2022. “Submissions received after that date will be reviewed as funds are available,” Browning added.