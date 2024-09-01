In The Circuit Court, Seventh Judicial Circuit In And For Volusia County, Florida

The Petition Tracy

Victoria VanDuren-Reneau, Et Al,

vs.

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Justin Mitchell Crookshanks 2410 Williamson Rd. Room 4 Roanoke, VA 24012

You are hereby notified that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner’s attorney:

Jonathon H. Glugover, Esq.

P.O. Box 2613

Daytona Beach, FL 32115

on or before September 4, 2024 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. 0. Box 6043, Deland, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 18, 2024.

Case No.: 2024 11560 FMDL Division: 04

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of IBE Circuit Court

By: Gabriella Albarran, Deputy Clerk,

8/22, 8/29, 9/5 & 9/12/2024