Roanoke, VA – September 11th, 2001 was a day that changed our lives, our communities, and our nation forever. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s (NFFF) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs honor and remember the bravery displayed by the firefighters of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live.

Join firefighters and the community on Saturday, September 7, 2024, for 2024 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Roanoke Wells Fargo Tower. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing 2,200 steps, representing the 110 stories of the World Trade Center—not only remembering the sacrifice of an FDNY brother, but symbolically completing the heroic journey to save others.

“The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s (NFFF) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are an opportunity for anyone in the community to demonstrate respect and admiration for these courageous firefighters who gave their lives trying to save others,” said NFFF CEO Victor Stagnaro. “It’s also a way to promise their loved ones that we will always remember.”

Stair Climbs fund NFFF’s programs to support the families of fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Service Unit. Register online at 2024 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb or onsite the day of the climb. Registration opens at 7:30 am at the Roanoke Wells Fargo Tower, 10 S. Jefferson Street; opening ceremonies start at 9:00 am with the climb starting at 9:15 am. The fee is $30; all participants will receive an honorary badge of one of the fallen heroes of September 11th

Through firefighter and community participation, we can ensure that the 343 firefighters lost that day—and those who have died due to World Trade Center diseases—will never be forgotten.