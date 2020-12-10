Junior Achievement of SW Virginia recipient of $5,000 from Arby’s Foundation

As part of the annual in-restaurant fundraising program, the Make a Difference campaign, Arby’s restaurants raised millions to support national organizations dedicated to providing kids the future they deserve. This year, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia (JASWVA) will be granted $5,000. The funds will be used to help go toward supporting Junior Achievement’s purpose of inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy.

“This fundraiser helps to ensure that every child in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential.” said Katherin Elam, president of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia.

“We’re thrilled to be able to receive and reinvest funds back into the communities we serve in Southwest Virginia.”

In this, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s 63rd year, we are facing historic challenges that require flexibility, compassion, and patience. Our communities’ teachers, students, and parents need as much help as possible. With these funds, we are able to continue to provide our much needed services to our schools to best prepare our young people to succeed not only in a global economy, but for life.

About JASWVA

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating young people about business, economics, and free enterprise. Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia programs support more than 6,000 students in the counties of Alleghany, Bland, Botetourt, Craig, Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Smyth, and Wythe and the cities of Buena Vista, Covington, Galax, Lexington, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke and Salem. To learn more, please visit www.jaswva.org.

About the Arby’s Foundation

The Arby’s Foundation, the independent charitable arm of Arby’s, helps America’s kids dream big and pursue their dreams with confidence. Building on a philanthropic heritage that has contributed more than $90 million to youth-related causes since its inception in 1986, the Arby’s Foundation is committed to helping kids build, expand and pursue their dreams as we focus our efforts in childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness initiatives. The Arby’s Foundation is part of the Inspire Brands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.foundation.arbys.com.