by Shawn Nowlin

In the history of the Blue Ridge Mountains Council (BRMC), the overwhelming percentage of Eagle Scouts have had two things in common: male and white.

History was made in 1975 when Kevin Hopson, 16 at the time, became the first Black BRMC Eagle Scout. Despite happening more than 45 years ago, Hopson still remembers that milestone like it was yesterday.

“I have been in scouting since I was eight. One of my neighborhood friends was involved in the Troop. He dropped out one day, and I replaced him. Once I earned my first badge, I was committed to reaching my full potential. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I told myself that I was willing to do whatever was required to accomplish my goals,” Hopson said.

He added, “After earning my Eagle Scout, which was the highest honor in the council at the time, I became Roanoke Mayor for a day. I got a key to the city, and everyone was so happy for me. I’ll never forget that feeling.”

Born and raised in Roanoke, when Hopson was growing up in the ‘60s, America was in a different time. Explaining what his upbringing was like, he said, “I had a pretty normal childhood. My parents were great role models. Whenever I dealt with racism or any type of adversity, they were always there to guide me through anything.”

Hopson graduated from William Ruffner High in 1977. Knowing that his next decision would be one of the biggest he’d ever make, Hopson had many conversations with his relatives, friends and Scout family. After attending Virginia Western Community College for two years, he transferred to Virginia Tech, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree. He ultimately would go on to earn a master’s degree.

Maintaining his standing as a distinguished Scout while also graduating from college with honors meant the world to Hopson’s family, especially his parents, James and Louise. “They gave me everything I needed to make a seamless transition into adulthood,” he said.

There is something to be said about individuals who accept that life is full of inevitabilities, but still strategize when adversity comes rather than complain. Hopson purposefully chooses to see the world through a pair of optimistic lenses.

Despite the obstacles he had to overcome, Hopson says he’s never regretted becoming an Eagle Scout. Not for one second. While he is the first in the area, Hopson says he would like to see more minorities earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

“I live in Maryland now, and work with many young people as I did back home,” he said. “It warms my heart when I see young people transform from children to distinguished Scouts.”