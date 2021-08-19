Links award scholarships to six students

The Roanoke (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated has awarded scholarships to six graduating high school seniors. They are: Kolby Brown, a graduate of Christiansburg High School who plans to attend Howard University and received a $2,000 scholarship. Fady Abdelmalak, a graduate of Salem High School who will attend the University of Virginia and received a $400 scholarship. Tiffany Norman, a graduate of Christiansburg High School who received a $400 scholarship and plans to attend Iowa State University. Jordan Pennix, a graduate of Salem High School who will attend Virginia Tech, receiving a $400 scholarship. Sydney Pennix, a dual-enrollment graduate of Roanoke Valley Christian School and Virginia Western Community College who will attend Roanoke College, received a $400 scholarship. Uyen Tran, a graduate of William Fleming High School who plans to attend the University of Virginia, received a $400 scholarship.

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

President of the Roanoke Chapter is Carolyn Patterson. Vice President is Rhonda Poindexter and Scholarship Committee Chair is Anita James Price.