By Shawn Nowlin

Back in 1996, the late Tupac Shakur said, “It wouldn’t be no America without Mexicans, Black love and brown pride uniting again.”

Because Donald Trump was allowed to serve another term, many immigrants throughout the Roanoke Valley find themselves asking questions that were unthinkable under the Biden Administration – How long will the ongoing discrimination continue? How severe will the economic constraints be? Will force be used to separate me from my family?

To protest the recent policies implemented by Trump that strips away protections against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), several members of the Roanoke immigrant community recently joined a nationwide protest by closing their businesses despite the risk of financial loss.

On Feb. 3, dozens gathered along Williamson Road to voice their opposition to Trump’s agenda. “Immigrants Make America Great,” “I Didn’t Serve This Country To Belittle People” and “Seeking Safety Shouldn’t Be A Crime” were just some of the powerful messages on the held signs.

“The way I see it, there are two types of businesses – ones that value integrity above everything and ones that have no moral compass as long as money is generated. The City of Roanoke clearly has plenty of businesses that fall under the former category,” Corey Mills said.

According to the American Immigration Council, undocumented immigrant households contributed more than $46.8 billion in federal taxes last year. Engaging in mass deportations without fundamentally changing federal government is an impossibility.

One of the main reasons why Allen Chandler was so against Trump getting another term is because he knew that if elected, there would be no guardrails to combat his worse impulses.

“I’ve never been a big fan of Mitt Romney or Liz Cheney, but I could point to instances where they put country above party. Trump has clearly surrounded himself with sycophants this time around. It warmed my heart to see so many businesses ranging from grocery stores to daycares participate in the ‘day without immigrants.’”

On numerous occasions, Trump has said that his plan is to “carry out the largest deportation in US history.” Like most local residents with immigrant parents, Veronica Cruz is preparing her family for the real possibility that things will get worse before they get significantly better.

The impact of Trump’s executive orders and passed legislation will be felt at the federal, state and local level. For those facing persecution, there are Roanoke immigration lawyers committed to fighting for justice.

A Roanoke woman without legal status who asked not to be identified said that while last week’s protest was powerful, it has to be more than just a one-day solidarity gesture.