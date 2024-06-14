The sights and sounds of Roanoke City Public School’s Class of 2024 Graduation felt like a movie that was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, produced by Will Packer and written by Dwayne McDuffie.

Approximately 400 Patrick Henry and 350 William Fleming High graduates and their loved ones filled up the Berglund Center last Thursday and Friday to partake in commencement ceremonies.

Students were all smiles as they celebrated the significant milestone in their lives. Friends and family passionately cheered from the stands as their loved ones commemorated their last day of high school.

Student Council Association President Michael Aziz on June 6 and Colonel Mariah Jane Adams on June 7 were the first students, respectively, to walk across the stage and get their diplomas.

Cindy Cruz thought she would be able to control her emotions, but once her brother Robin began walking across the stage, she just let it all out. “What I felt at that moment is hard to put into words. He’s worked very hard to get to this point and our entire family couldn’t be happier for him,” she said.

Beaming with pride, Iris Hernandez said of her daughter Ines, “This is her moment. I still remember when she came home from school on the first day. I am beyond proud of my baby.”

Six student speakers – Aziz (PH), Salutatorian Caroline O’Keefee (PH), Valedictorian Elisabeth Tershak (PH), Senior Class Vice President Fayth-Anne Jones (WF), Valedictorian Ayden McNulty (WF) and Salutatorian Natalie Pham (WF) – selected to address their fellow classmates.

“To the Class of 2024, we did it! The journey has not always been easy, but it was worth it. We can all agree that we owe a special thanks to our family, friends and the Roanoke City staff,” Jones said. “It is crazy to think that we started our high school career in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Now, we are about to enter the next season of our lives.”

Speaking from the heart, Tershak said, “Some of you have known me since elementary school. But for many of you, I’m practically a stranger. We are a large graduating class with various backgrounds and experiences. Effort is a choice. You can’t always choose to be offered a job or have people like you, but you can still choose to put in effort. The effort to learn new skills, work hard, maintain relationships and improve yourself overall.”

An argument can be made that resiliency is the most personal aspect of one’s journey. The recent graduates began their high school careers virtually due to COVID-19. Despite not experiencing all of high school’s hallmarks, they gained something more valuable – perspective.

Some of the ’24 RCPS graduates will go to college. Some will attend a trade school. Others will join the military or enter the workforce. Regardless of what happens in the future, Superintendent Verletta White made sure they all knew that they’ll always be part of the Roanoke City Public Schools family.

“This is what I call a gift with purchase. You are graduating with not only a diploma but with a resume of skills and experiences that will last you for a lifetime,” she said. “The late Maya Angelou defined success as ‘liking yourself, liking what you do and liking how you do it.’ My advice is to use your skills wisely and invest your time in those things that are productive.”