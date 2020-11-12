Local Non-Profit seeks coat donations

The Humble Hustle, Inc. is hosting its 4th annual “#KeepGiving Initiative Coat Drive” to collect new coats for local children. Area residents are invited to help make a difference in our local community by donating to the drive.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we know the need will be even greater than in the past, said Xavier Duckett, CEO and Founder of The Humble Hustle, Inc. This year we want to do better and serve even more of the community.”

Since 2017, the organization has given more than 900 new coats to school students, partnering with different schools each year including Lincoln Terrace, Burlington, Fairview and Hurt Park Elementary. This year coats will be distributed to Garden City Elementary students on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Coats will be collected through December 7 and distributed to the school on December 9. Donations of new, unworn coats are being accepted during business hours at partner locations throughout the city: Humble Hustle, 2650 Hoover St NW; Scratch Biscuit/The Village Grill in Grandin; Bethany Christian Church, 3115 Fleming Ave NW; and St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Elm St SW.

Find more information including links to online wish list purchasing options: on Facebook at TheHumbleHustleCo.

About The Humble Hustle Company

Through its #KeepGiving initiatives, since 2017 The Humble Hustle Company has provided over 1,000 students with back-to-school supplies, along with hygiene items, free haircuts, clothes and food. Now in its fourth year, the Coat Drive has provided coats to shelters and others in the community in addition to school students.

Other Humble Hustle programs include Pretty Humble, providing empowerment opportunities to young black girls, and Humble Hikes, focused on outdoor experiences for inner-city youth. The organization seeks to provide opportunities, create visions, be an aid to childrens’ dreams, and give back to communities across the world.