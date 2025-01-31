President Joe Biden has named Raymond Cotter, an engineering teacher at the Charles W. Day Technical Education Center (DAYTEC), as a recipient of the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). This is the nation’s highest award for math and science teachers.

“The whole process of being considered for and then receiving the Presidential Award has been powerfully validating, improved my instruction, and helped me be a better mentor, all thanks to the support of many outstanding people,” Cotter said. “My students amaze and inspire me every day, so I am excited to see how the opportunities this award provides will help me continue to improve their experiences as promising young engineers!”

Cotter was one of 336 teachers selected from around the nation and only one of six teachers selected from Virginia. He began his career in 2004 at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, VA, before joining Roanoke City Public Schools in 2006. He served at the Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC) until moving to William Fleming High School in 2012 and has been DAYTEC’s inaugural engineering teacher since the opening of the center in 2024.

“Mr. Cotter has the magical ability to connect with the students enrolled in his classes by providing a safe and welcoming environment where students develop a passion to learn,” said Kathy Duncan, RCPS’ Director of Career & Technical Education.

Nominees completed a rigorous application process to demonstrate deep content knowledge and an ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments. A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the state and national levels assessed the nominations before recommending awardees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.

Established in 1983, PAEMST is the highest award K-12 math and science teachers can receive from the U.S. government. Award recipients over the years represent schools and organizations from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) schools, and the U.S. territories (American Samoa, Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands).