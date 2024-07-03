by Shawn Nowlin

It takes a certain person to accept the reality that even if their goal requires tremendous sacrifice and hard work, they will nevertheless persevere and see it all the way through.

For many, weightlifting has been a personal choice of theirs for years. Kelly Smith, 54, has spent three decades – more than half of her life – participating in such competitions.

On June 22, a weightlifting event called “Valkyrie Vixens” held at the Noke Training Center on Salem Ave. SW for women of all sizes. The event was free to spectators.

“It is so important for women to feel empowered and strong. Despite the society standards, it is perfectly fine for a woman to be strong and compete in physical competitions,” one event organizer said. “The local lifting community is like a big family. There is no judgment, and everyone is always welcome.”

Ashley Walker was encouraged to channel her emotions through lifting at an early age by her family. Walker credits two people – her mother and high school coach – for pushing her out of her comfort zone at a time when she needed it the most.

“Sacrifices are not always easy, but are often required to reach your full potential. It is a lot easier to set lofty goals when you are surrounded by supportive individuals,” she said.

Nina Reid loves it when she gets asked, “Why should I join the local lifting community?”

“When people join, they get so much more than just a place to work out. It’s a type of camaraderie that is hard to explain. Being able to share stories and fellowship with like-minded people makes all the difference in the world. From experience, I can speak to the importance of that,” she said.

Much of what Diamond Jefferson has been able to accomplish as an athlete boils down to having a certain mindset. “Someone once told me something as a teen and it has stuck with me ever since – ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard,’” Jefferson said.

She added, “While I’ve enjoyed many successes along my journey, there have certainly been trials and tribulations. Fortunately, I’ve always been able to rely on those around me to overcome any adversity.”

At the Noke Training, LLC., a functional fitness and athletic training facility, people of all fitness levels are encouraged to utilize their equipment, receive training instructions and more. For more information, visit http://thenoketraining.com/