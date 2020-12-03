Marine Corps Reserve holds upcoming annual Toy Drive

by Shawn Nowlin

When it comes to making sure that children have a gift under the tree for Christmas, few do a better job than the U.S. Marines Corps Toys 4 Tots Drive. The purpose of the initiative has remained the same for the last 74 years: “to collect new, unwrapped toys during December each year and distribute them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.”

The Marine Corps Reserve will be hosting their annual toy drive this Saturday at the Salem Lowe’s parking lot 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with curbside drop-off available. Guests, at the request of organizers, will be asked to stay in their cars. Last year, roughly 700 families throughout the Roanoke Valley, including approximately 2,800 children, were beneficiaries of the Toys 4 Tots program. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, and associated economic downturn, holiday donations are significantly down this year. As a result, selfless acts of kindness are needed more than ever.

Salem native Josh Martin, 35, already knows what he is going to be donating on Saturday. “When I was growing up, LEGO sets and dollhouses were what most of the children in my neighborhood wanted. I’ve already made a few Amazon purchases. If those who can all pitch in individually it will make all the difference in the world collectively.”

When asked last year why he is so passionate about the Marine Corps Toys 4 Tots Drive, Sgt. Irving Alvarez answered, “Because it provides a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.”

“Toys 4 Tots”is an organization for spreading hope to children around this time of the year. We are currently accepting toys as well as cash donations. People can visit our Toys 4 Tots Facebook page or our roanoke-va.toysfortots.org website for additional information.”