Masonic Alleghany-Dunbar (AD) Lodge honors two members

On Sunday, July 18, AD Lodge #109 youth group, The Knights of Pythagoras – ES Brown Council #2, awarded 2 of their members a scholarship of $500.

The Knights of Pythagoras is a youth group affiliated with the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Virginia, under the leadership of its Grand Master, The Honorable Richard Townes. The members receiving the scholarship were: Keanu Arrington attending Virginia Western and Ricky Shifflet attending Averett University. Both are graduates of William Fleming High School and will be attending colleges next semester.

Ricky and Keanu have been vital leaders of the Council, which wanted to express its appreciation and best wishes for a successful collegiate future.