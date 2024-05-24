By Shawn Nowlin

We are about to enter that part of the political season where it’s going to be practically imapossible to go a day without hearing multiple ads, receiving various social media notifications or email alerts about November’s election.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are all but a certainty to represent the Democratic ticket. Former President Donald Trump, who is currently on trial in New York City for allegedly paying hush money to keep an affair with an adult star private, has yet to select a running mate.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Ohio Senator JD Vance or Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) are the most likely candidates.

Vital to the Biden Administration getting a second term will be traditionally indifferent voters feeling inspired to go to the polls in six months.

Mayors from all over the country, including Roanoke’s own Sherman Lea Sr., were recently invited to Washington to participate in a purposeful forum to address a variety of issues, most notably what can realistically be done to improve the lives of their constituents. The gathering occurred at the Naval Observatory, the residence of VP Harris and Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff.

“Vice President Harris could not have been more engaging and open to constructive criticism. Since the mayors are right there on the ground, we discussed which tactics would be the most effective moving forward,” he said

The mayor’s trip to Washington comes at a time when Capitol Hill is in complete disarray. Last week, a congressional hearing took the nation by storm when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) attacked the physical appearance of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). “I think that your fake eyelashes are getting in the way of your reading,” Green said.

That prompted Crockett to reply, “I just want to better understand your ruling Mr. Chair. If someone on this committee starts talking about someone’s bleach blonde, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Arguably the most volatile issue ahead of November’s election is the right to an abortion. When Roe V. Wade was overturned in June 2022, Harris addressed the nation, saying, “Millions of women in America will go to bed tonight without access to the healthcare and reproductive care that they had this morning. This is the first time in the history of our nation that a constitutional right has been taken from the people of America. And what is that right? — some might ask. It’s the right to privacy.”

The differences between Biden and Trump could not be starker. When the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed in 2022, it provided $285 million nationwide for additional mental health counselors, among other resources. Lifelong Democrat Jemele Wallace says she would like Biden to boast more about his accomplishments such as the amount of student debt he has relieved for millions of people.

While historically a purple state, Virginia’s 13 electoral votes have been awarded to the Democrat nominee in each of the last four General Elections. If the election were tomorrow, polling indicates that trend would continue.

For more than a quarter-century, Lea has served in local politics. Asked why he will be stepping away once his term is up, he said, “It was time. I have wonderful children, grandchildren and other loved ones that I will be able to spend more time with.”

On what he wants his legacy to be, Lea said, “I did not always make the right call and there were plenty of difficult times, but when I reflect on my career, the good far outweighs the bad. I hope the people I had the privilege of serving feel the same too.”