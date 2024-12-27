-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Sherman Lea?

A person who was blessed with some great parents, blessed that people supported my goals while also holding me accountable growing up, blessed to have an angel for a wife to raise our beautiful children and blessed to work with genuine people to make the world a better place. I have made my fair share of mistakes over the years, and I’ve learned from all of them. Going through adversity made me a better father, colleague, friend and leader. I’ve always tried to live my life by the famous scripture: “To whom much is given, much is required.”

Where were you born and raised?

Danville, Virginia. Two things were regularly emphasized in my household growing up – church and going to school to get an education. I was just like any other child, certainly mischievous at times. My dad had a way of talking to me in a way that truly resonated. I learned early on that hard work is a part of life. We lived in an area where we were among the few families who had a car. I am the oldest of three. Our parents were great examples of what a loving, healthy marriage looked like.

How did you end up at Virginia Union University?

Coming out of high school, I was offered a football scholarship to Shaw University in North Carolina. That was my first time being away from home. For a variety of reasons, I did not have a pleasant experience at Shaw. When I left Raleigh to come back to Danville, one of my high school coaches, a man of great integrity named Robert Barksdale, used his leverage to help get me into Virginia Union. I didn’t know it at the time, but that turned out to be one of the greatest decisions I ever made. I earned my football scholarship during spring practice. My college years were some of the best times in my life.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

It would be my parents, Charles and Christine. It was my dad who encouraged me to run for mayor. This was back in the early 1990s. I remember telling him how and why I disagreed with his opinion, but he always made me think beyond just what was in front of me.

What makes the City of Roanoke such a beautiful place?

It is not a coincidence that Roanoke is a multiple-time All-America City. From our city’s natural beauty to our diversity, we have such a rich history. I have traveled to many places across America, and I tell you, I’ve never experienced a place quite like the Star City.

How important is family to you?

This is how I’ve always viewed family – as a cohesive body that cares about one another. I get why some put on a mask to get through their everyday lives. That shouldn’t be the case with family, whether they are by blood or by love. There’s a certain love and comfort level that comes with being around family. They are not perfect, but I can honestly say that I have the best family a man could ask for.

What is some advice that you were given at an early age that always stuck with you?

To respect people, never judge a book by its cover, approach life with humility and never think you are too big for accountability. That wisdom was bestowed on me as a teenager, and I never forgot it.

You recently learned that you will be inducted into the 2025 John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame Class. What does that mean to you?

With any award that I’ve received in my career, I am extremely humbled by it. I do things for the joy of it, and to make a difference. I played a big role in negotiating the CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) playing their football championship in Salem over the last few years. This is a special honor, especially being a former CIAA student-athlete myself.

What makes you happy nowadays?

Seeing other people have success, especially underdogs who earned it with hard work. As mayor, it was important that I looked out for “the little guy.” Those who feel that their voice doesn’t matter. Helping homeless people transition into a more stable environment is one of the best feelings a leader of a city can experience. I’ve seen troubled youth become exceptional professionals in their chosen field. All because the community didn’t abandon them when it would have been easy to do so.

What do you want your legacy as Roanoke’s Mayor to be?

That I cared about people, and I always did what I thought was best for the community. While I didn’t accomplish everything I sought out to do, with the help of so many others, I was able to achieve things that will hopefully have a lasting impact on the city. I am extremely proud of my work with our youth and those impacted by domestic violence. I was able to help get bills passed and resources allocated to individuals who needed it the most.