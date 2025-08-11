by AccessU, exclusive

Melrose Plaza, a first-of-its-kind community resource center, officially opened its doors Thursday, July 31 with a grand opening celebration. This milestone comes with many firsts for the Roanoke community and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

More than a neighborhood milestone, Melrose Plaza represents a new model for addressing the social determinants of health in historically underserved communities. What began as a resident-led food access initiative has become a $30 million anchor of opportunity – creating new jobs and strengthening the local economy. Melrose Plaza was made possible by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and a diverse network of civic, business, nonprofit and philanthropic partners – including the City of Roanoke and Carilion Clinic.

“Today marks a turning point, not just for Northwest Roanoke, but for how we think about community investment in Virginia,” said Richmond Vincent, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “Melrose Plaza proves what’s possible when you bring the right partners together to build opportunity into the foundation of a neighborhood.”

The event was a celebration in the truest sense – kicked off appropriately by none other than Mayor Joe Cobb leading the crowd in a joyous rendition of Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” as only Mayor Cobb can do.

The ceremony drew civic leaders, business partners and state officials, including Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, who highlighted the project’s historic and statewide significance.

“Melrose Plaza isn’t just a building, it’s a hub for hope, access and opportunity,” said Lucas. “It’s the kind of transformational first that will change generations, and it belongs in every corner of our Commonwealth.”

In a surprise moment during the grand opening ceremony, Richmond Vincent was honored by the community with the inaugural Sankofa Award that recognizes an individual whose leadership has made a lasting and transformational impact on community, cultural, and generational change. He also received a huge maticulously hand-made bouquet of flowers fashioned to the plaza’s brand colors.

“Richmond Vincent is a visionary and a humanitarian,” said Stan Hale, editor of the Roanoke Tribune and lifelong resident of Northwest Roanoke. “Melrose Plaza has transformed our community through a collective vision that Mr. Vincent has shepherded into reality.”

Designed to directly impact the core social factors that influence community well-being, Melrose Plaza brings together coordinated services that address core community needs:

Education: The Excel Center is the first adult high school in Virginia, allowing adult learners to earn their high school diploma, with flexible schedules, free childcare and career support. The Melrose Branch of Roanoke Public Libraries provides educational programming, technology access and community space.

Health and Nutrition: Wellness on Melrose brings together a variety of community partners to deliver health and wellness care.

Market on Melrose fills a critical gap in access to fresh, affordable food. Henrietta’s Café offers healthy, affordable meals in a welcoming space designed for neighbors to gather, connect and rest – nourishing both body and community.

Financial Empowerment: Bank of Botetourt offers traditional banking alongside free one-on-one coaching, credit-building tools and financial education to help residents build lasting stability.

Culture and Community: The Melrose Plaza History Wall honors the stories of local changemakers, and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, opening this fall, will celebrate inclusive art and heritage. Outside, the plaza is anchored by “Rooted in Joy,” a large-scale public mural by local artist Bryce Cobb that captures themes of love, happiness and hope.

The realization of Melrose Plaza was powered by local, state and private investment, and guided by input from neighborhood residents.

“It took a coalition of the willing to make this vision real,” said Aaron Boush, chair of the Goodwill Board of Directors. “What started with a conversation became a campaign, and is now a living, breathing space where transformation happens every day – creating jobs, fueling local pride and expanding what’s possible for this community.”

To learn more about Melrose Plaza and how it’s shaping the future of Roanoke, visit https://melroseplazaroanoke.com/