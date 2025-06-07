Melrose Plaza, Roanoke’s new neighborhood center, will officially open its doors on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The project, which began as a community conversation and research study, has now become a transformative community initiative led by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

The Grand Opening event will feature a ribbon cutting, a tribute to Roanoke’s rich Black history, and a renewed promise to build opportunity where it’s most needed.

“Nestled in the ceiling of the lobby at Melrose Plaza is a Sankofa bird – a symbol of going back to get what has been left behind,” said Richmond Vincent, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “This symbolism is woven into the very fabric of Melrose Plaza – a catalyst for change that is transforming Northwest Roanoke and bringing Goodwill’s mission to eliminate poverty to life.”

Melrose Plaza will feature key essential services designed to address the social determinants of poverty, including:

The Excel Center, Virginia’s first adult high school, offering free childcare and transportation to remove barriers for adult learners

Wellness on Melrose, a health and wellness center to promote healthy living

Henrietta’s Café, an extension of Market on Melrose offering fresh and ready-made meals for individuals and families

Market on Melrose, which opened in November to address Northwest Roanoke’s food desert

Bank of Botetourt, which opened its Melrose Plaza office in May 2025 to expand financial access

Roanoke Public Library – Melrose Branch, serving as a cultural and educational anchor since 2019

In addition to these services, Melrose Plaza will honor the history and culture of the area through public art on the building’s façade designed and led by Roanoke native Bryce Cobbs, the Melrose Plaza History Wall and the Living Legends exhibit. The Harrison Museum of African American Culture will join Melrose Plaza in the fall to round out the plaza’s cultural offerings.

The Grand Opening event will welcome local and statewide leaders and will include the unveiling of the much-anticipated Melrose Plaza History Wall and Living Legends exhibit.

For more information on Melrose Plaza, visit https://melroseplazaroanoke.com/

Melrose Plaza is a first-of-its-kind resource center and cultural hub located in Northwest Roanoke, a neighborhood affected by urban renewal. A community partnership initiative launched by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Melrose Plaza aims to rejuvenate the community by addressing health disparities, educational opportunities, financial empowerment, and access to affordable healthy foods. The four anchor initiatives of Melrose Plaza will provide jobs and resources to uplift the entire community.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities throughout Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia. Our vision of eliminating poverty is fueled by our mission of empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities. Your donations and shopping allow Goodwill to provide skills training, job placement, and support services to help people achieve their fullest potential. Visit goodwillvalleys.com for more information.