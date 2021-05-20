‘My Mommy’s Name is Mommy’

Local mother’s life experiences inspire children’s book

by Shawn Nowlin

The mother, friend, wife and creative that Jane Asamoah is today has a lot to do with her upbringing in the West Africa country of Ghana. Raised by both parents, Asamoah says self-conduct was always emphasized more than academic performance in her house.

“My mother, whom I consider to be the most influential person in my life, instilled in me a set of values characterized by honesty, humility, hard work and a sense of altruism. She was a staunch Christian and so she made sure all her children knew God in a personal way,” Asamoah said.

She added, “Reading the Bible as a family was something we did together before starting our day. My brothers and I used to hate those moments because they disrupted our sleep. I can still hear us in our whining voices as we complained on our way to school.”

Most of Asamoah’s adult life has been spent in the U.S. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Ghana, she received a master’s degree in social work from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

When asked if there are common misconceptions about her native country, Asamoah responded, “Growing up in Kumasi, in the southern part of Ghana, any adult could discipline a child who misbehaved without thinking twice about it.”

The region, once considered a third-world country, raised it’s economic standing and has been referred to as a middle income nation since the late 80’s.

“I’d love for people to understand that in Ghana, there are rural and urban areas just like here. Not everywhere is impoverished,” she added.

Asamoah has always been fascinated by the ability to paint pictures with words, something she credits her parents for. When Asamoah and her husband started having children of their own, she knew she wanted to pass along the same values that she was taught growing up.

The book is Asamoah’s first foray into publishing children’s books, she explained during a book signing event held May 8 at She’s International in downtown Roanoke.

The premise of the book is the story of “Kojo” a four-year-old who goes missing at a grocery store and couldn’t help attendants find his mom because he didn’t know her real name. This experience encouraged Kojo and his family to engage in a discussion about God and the relationship people have with Him.

Penned with parents of young children in mind, Asamoah credits numerous people for playing a role in the before, during and after process of the book based on a real-life experience she had in Worchester, Ma. It was her spiritual mom who encouraged Asamoah to find an editor, an illustrator and look into publishing after receiving a draft of the book.

The main takeaway that Asamoah wants readers to get from the book is that God is everywhere. “He is not hard to find at all. If you decide to look for Him, I promise you will be guided to Him. He will use situations in your life unique to your circumstance to teach you a thing or two. And yes, even in unpleasant situations like losing your child in a grocery store can become a teachable moment,” she said.

‘My Mommy’s Name is Mommy’ is available at barnesandnobles.com and Amazon for $12.49. For more information, visit janeasamoah.com.