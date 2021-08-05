New badges embolden Girl Scouts to navigate and succeed in rapidly changing world

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline and Girl Scouts of the USA announced 28 new badges focused on entrepreneurship, math in nature, and digital leadership that embolden girls to navigate a changing society and build the futures they want for themselves and the world. Amid seismic shifts in technology and culture brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts can now earn new badges—in addition to the hundreds of existing badges—that address girls’ evolving interests in ways that resonate with them. The badges also address some of parents’ top concerns for their children as they handle the increasingly digital world, helping girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset toward technology, learn STEM skills while exploring nature, and build confidence and safe practices online.

The new Girl Scout badges include:

Math in Nature (grades K–5)

Despite increased remote learning, not all learning happens indoors. This badge gets girls outdoors to explore and conserve the natural world as they learn math concepts. Activities include discovering shapes and patterns in natural objects, learning about symmetry and tessellation, and mastering time and measurement theories. Girl Scouts then use this background to design nectar feeders, trail maps, and other outdoor tools and essentials. Girls often receive the message that STEM isn’t for them, but they’re especially interested in STEM concepts when they’re linked to things that girls enjoy, such as outdoor time.

Cookie Business (grades K–12)

With businesses shifting their models and relying even more on technology, girls learn to think beyond the storefront. The new Cookie Business badges help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the [Digital Cookie® OR Smart Cookies] platform. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns. In light of the consumer trend to shop more online, including on the Digital Cookie platform, girls now have even more opportunities to experience digital sales and marketing.

Digital Leadership (grades K–12)

Digital well-being is not a just buzzword—it’s here to stay. Girl Scouts explore what a leader is, both online and in their everyday lives. They learn how to be online in a responsible and safe way, and dive into topics like managing your well-being online, how to balance your time on and offline, and how to deal with issues like misinformation, clickbait, and biases in advertising. Girl Scouts discover how people use technology to connect and lead, then use those skills to create impact and become digital activists themselves. While internet safety and well-being are among parents’ top concerns since the pandemic, many girls are already digital leaders who use technology to connect with others on social issues and causes they care about. These forward-thinking badges are designed to support and motivate girls as they navigate the digital world.

“Our new Girl Scout badges for entrepreneurship, math in nature, and digital leadership build crucial skills and offer experiences that equip girls with the tools to build positive futures,” said CEO Nikki Williams, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline. “Combined with our existing unique and proven programs, these new badges put girls on the path to a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.”

And through Girl Scouts at Home, Girl Scouts of the USA has made free self-guided activities from select new and existing programming available online to the public. Members can additionally access a suite of Girl Scout programming online through the Volunteer Toolkit, including troop meeting plans, tips for volunteers, and other resources to help girls earn badges and awards.

To join a troop, volunteer or sample a Girl Scout program, visit mygs.girlscouts.org