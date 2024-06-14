By Shawn Nowlin

Rachel Thompson is a well-intentioned mother, doting wife, respected colleague and influential educator. Last Thursday, she added another title to her impressive list of accomplishments – Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge.

For years, Thompson worked as an attorney specializing in adoption and immigration cases. She had to step down from that role as well as relinquish her seat on the Salem School Board to take on the judge position. Thompson is succeeding Judge Leisa Ciaffone who replaced the late Judge Onzlee Ware on the 23rd Judicial Circuit.

When one becomes a District Court Judge, they are entrusted with much responsibility. Among their duties include overseeing legal matters in court, facilitating negotiations between opposing parties and issuing legal decisions, among other things.

Thompson’s milestone is a victory for all women of color in fields traditionally dominated by men. Efforts to contact the judge after she was sworn in were unsuccessful.

In previous Roanoke Tribune interviews, she said, “I love what I do in part because no two months ever look the same. One month, I could be knee-deep in employer compliance issues. Another month, I could be enmeshed in a complex international adoption brief.”

At an early age, Thompson displayed tremendous academic potential. Some graduate from high school and have no idea what they want to do with their lives. Thompson never fell under that category.

“I was born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love. My upbringing felt very multicultural. I’ve always felt most comfortable around other kids of immigrants,” she said. “My mother and father emigrated from South Africa and Jamaica, respectively. Watching my mother become a naturalized U.S. Citizen only cemented my desire to work with multi-ethnic populations to help with their immigration needs.”

Upon graduating with a BA in Spanish Business from Messiah College in Pennsylvania in 2008, Thompson furthered her education at the Liberty University School of Law. Once she got acclimated to the Roanoke Valley, there was no looking bac

Thompson has achieved many of her goals by using arguably her greatest attribute: being herself. Always guided by her moral compass, those who know her best note that she possesses a certain tenacity, the type of “never give up” spirit.

Thompson’s story serves as a reminder of what can be accomplished when one works hard and surrounds themselves with compassionate people who hold them accountable. Even with all that she’s accomplished, Thompson has never been one to rest on her laurels.

On July 1, the pride of Philadelphia will begin her term.