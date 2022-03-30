The Education Committee of the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP invites you to support our New River Valley Black History Book Drive. African-Americans have impacted the economy, culture, and communities of the New River Valley and southern Appalachia. The purpose of the NRV Black History Book Drive is to make this local and regional history more visible by creating a collection of books and articles that will

be donated to Montgomery Museum of Art and History in Christiansburg; Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery in Radford; and other local cultural centers and museums. Collections will be available for community members to use during on-site reading and research, and for high school classrooms and community groups to borrow.

This book drive began on February 1st and we are already halfway to our goal of 156 books to be bought through Amazon. In addition, we will be purchasing about 30 hard-to-find books from a variety of vendors. Check donations will support these purchases.

You are invited to make our local black history more accessible to the community and secondary classrooms by participating in this book drive. Use this Amazon list link for M-R-F NAACP NRV Black History Book Drive or go to https://www.mrfnaacp.org/ and follow the links to the book drive. Books can be purchased online until April 1st. Books purchased online will be delivered to the committee for local distribution. Individuals, churches, or other organizations can send donations by check to “M-R-F NAACP” with a note in the Memo for the “Book Drive.” Send checks to M-R-F NAACP, P.O. Box 6044, Christiansburg, VA 24068.