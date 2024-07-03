by Shawn Nowlin

If given the option of pursuing a dream career or staying in a job that is comfortable, a healthy percentage of people would understandably choose the latter. The Roanoke community is filled with exemplary professionals who chose the former, and Micheal Crawley is certainly one of them.

Twenty-five years ago, Crawley, the recently hired Roanoke Police Department Deputy Chief, was offered a patrol officer position with the Vinton Police Department.

Over the last quarter-century, Crawley, 50, has served in many capacities throughout the Roanoke Valley: Senior Officer, Services Division Sergeant, Patrol Division Sergeant, Major and General Investigator.

“I truly need to thank the late Judge George Harris for seeing something in me many years ago and encouraging me to better myself through law enforcement,” he noted. “His encouragement helped me land my first position at a time when it was very difficult to do so.”

Crawley became the Salem Department’s first Black Police Chief in 2016. Under his leadership, the department enjoyed unprecedented success for nearly eight years. Spearheading the effort of hiring Crawley’s successor is Salem’s City Manager Chris Dorsey.

“What an absolute honor it was to work alongside so many men and women who served in the Salem Police Department,” Crawley said in a previous Tribune interview. “The world has changed drastically in the past few decades, but the commitment to serve and protect the community has remained strong.”

When Crawley graduated from Patrick Henry High in 1991, the Roanoke native attended Virginia Western Community College. He furthered his education at Bluefield College and the F.B.I. National Academy.

Crawley took a leap of faith when he entered the law enforcement profession and it has paid off ten-fold. His new role with the Roanoke Police Department will start later this month.

“God placed me in this position at this time for a reason,” he noted. “There have been plenty of challenges along the way, but I believe we have met them head-on and are truly better because of the adversity we had to overcome.”

Crawley is thankful for everyone who has contributed to his journey over the years. “I am not where I am today without the assistance, guidance and love of so many people,” he said.

In a press release, Roanoke Chief Scott Booth said, “Deputy Chief Crawley grew up in Roanoke, and he knows this community well. His education, tenure of service, and commitment to public safety speak for itself. I am confident that he will be a great asset to us and a leader at the Roanoke Police Department.