by S. Rotan Hale

Enthusiasm was high as hordes of bright-eyed freshly groomed local students headed back to school as Roanoke City public Schools (RCPS) welcomed the incoming year during their annual “ First Day of School Media Event held Tuesday, Aug. 19.

During the tour city school Superintendent Verletta White escorted by Monterey Elementary School principal Lezlie Yaeger led a host of area journalist through the school’s halls entering several classrooms where the superintendent spread her magic over several groups of kids to their sheer delight.

“This is our very first day of school, and we’re just super excited to welcome our boys and girls back to school. It’s important for us to be out and about, meeting with teachers, meeting with the students, keeping our eyes on the prize, and making sure that our students are focused on learning, because that’s our ultimate goal,” said Superintendent White who quite visibly seemed as excited as the kids. “Our students are prepared and ready to learn, and they are focused and ready to go!

The kids at Monterey immediately connected to White who has a natural knack that’s specially tuned to connecting with people of any age. With the soft and delicate presence of a seasoned educator steeped in child development, White visited several classrooms briefly lecturing and even read stories to the kids who hung on her every word.

Reflecting on the importance of the yearly event she explained: “We want to make sure that we’re getting off on the right foot, and we’re having a good start to school. So it’s important for us as educators to be out and about, meeting with teachers, meeting with the students, keeping our eyes on the prize and making sure that our students are focused on learning, because that’s our ultimate goal.”

Her energized talks with the kids informed them of the new rules recently enacted as keeping their cell phones off so that they can stay focused. She also spoke about the new ID badges and how they help kids get lunch, get on the bus and provide enhanced tracking so parents know exactly where their children are.

Expressing other areas of interest White placed special emphasis on the importance of reading – “reading, reading, reading,” she stressed at one point. Additionally she spoke about RCPS efforts toward more family engagement regarding the new community empowerment center that will officially open August 29th.

As part of the city’s equity and action plan the new Community Empowerment Center at Booker T. Washington, (once the former RCPS Administration Building) will serve as a hub of resources offering registration, immunizations, parenting workshops as well as adult education courses to area citizens.

“We know our students are going to achieve because we are wrapping our support around them, we’re connecting with our parents and families, and we’re keeping our students motivated to learn by providing multiple opportunities for them,” she continued.

Pushing her strategies of concern further White said, “I want our students to stay focused and our parents to stay engaged. Know what your children are learning about in school. Stay connected, know who they’re talking to. That’s important as well, know their friends, and know what they’re saying online. It’s important in order for us to keep our students safe.” Stay engaged with their teachers, because, again, it takes everybody working together to make sure that our students achieve as much as they can.”

In closing Superintendent White added, “I’m always excited about the first day of school. I’m excited about school in general, because it’s what we do. We welcome our babies and I don’t care if they have mustaches. They are still our babies, and they come to school prepared and ready to learn, and it’s our job to make sure that they stay healthy, happy, safe and strong. For the most up-to-date information, visit rcps.info.