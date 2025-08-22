by S. Rotan Hale and Shawn Nowlin

Throughout history, spiritual leaders have been pivotal in the development of society on many levels. One such leader was Rev. Kenneth B. Wright who passed away Friday, Aug. 15 at age 83.

Rev. Wright retired in 2015 as pastor of Roanoke’s historic First Baptist Church, Gainsboro (FBCG) after 42 years of service.

Kenneth Bernard was the name given to him by his oldest sister Frances as he was the youngest of 4 children born to Walter and Ila Agnes Jones Wright. With a gentle smile he once said people often kid him about his name “Kenneth B. Wright, you always have to be right they say.”

He spent his early childhood in Elliston, VA where he continued to reside with Karen, his wife of 57 years. The couple has one daughter Kamari.

Rev. Wright attended Elliston Elementary Colored School that was established for Blacks. “Seven grades and one teacher all in the same room and we learned,” he once said placing special emphasis on how he and his classmates learned against certain adverse conditions Blacks experienced during that period.

Rev. Wright was a man who lived by his principles and once said his favorite word was integrity. “If you don’t value integrity then you’ve lost the meaning of life,” he said with an uncommon sense of conviction.”

Among his earliest influences was a minister he had in high school (1954-59) at Christiansburg Institute (CI), where he studied Industrial Arts, bricklaying, carpentry, etc. The minister, Captain Lester, led special devotions and quoted scripture as Proverbs 22.1, “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favor rather than silver and gold.” The verse paved the path for many a sermon throughout the reverend’s career.

Rev. Wright was employed at Imperial Redding Company in 1964. It was an overall factory, where he was officially involved in establishing the unions because of unfair labor tactics at the facility. He was fired after management wouldn’t let him leave to preach a funeral at Schaffer Memorial Baptist Church where he was pastor (1965-73).

He resigned from Schaffer after a period he says, prepared him for the following 42-years he would spend as pastor of First Baptist.

After leaving the overall factory, he was hired at New River Community Action Agency, a non-profit organization with focus on anti-poverty programs. He started as a Neighborhood Youth Core Counselor and quickly became regional deputy director over several counties throughout Southwest VA.

During that time, the Elliston minister was invited to preach for Men’s Day at First Baptist that at the time had no pastor. He submitted his resume to the search committee which was received with some reservation due to his lack of qualifications.

He withdrew his resume, the committee reconsidered after adjusting certain stipulations and through a landslide vote Rev. Wright was seated as pastor of the church.

In addition to his pastoral duties, Rev. Wright was an outspoken advocate and member of the Gainsboro Area Citizens Committee that dealt with projects as Urban Renewal and other matters regarding that community – considered one of the most historic areas of town.

Rev. Wright was a man who etched his words carefully through his many well-crafted sermons regardless to whether speaking from the pulpit or in a personal setting he was by all means a man of true character.

“Rev. Dr. Wright was a true servant for the Lord. He has ‘earned’ his wings,” Maria Marshall said. “He was an excellent teacher, advisor and fellowman.” Other heartwarming words about Rev. Wright quickly spread across social media once the news broke.

John Reynolds, who had a friendship with Wright for years, said it’s still hard to process the loss and further expressed, “My heart goes out to his family. We have been close friends for a long time and go back many, many years. I’m going to miss my good brother as I often called him. May our Abba Father comfort through the days to come.”

The characteristics that make for a great human being – kindness, empathy, compassion – are all attributes that Wright possessed, according to those who knew him well.

Rev. Wright’s funeral service will be held at noon Friday, August 22 at First Baptist Church, Gainsboro.