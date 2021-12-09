Riding emotional holiday roller coasters

Beginning with the Thanksgiving/Christmas holiday warm up season, thoughts begin to turn more toward family, friends, close associates and loved ones. For those who have few if any of each, the season can become extremely lonely although one may seldom be alone. Who was it that said, “To be alone is one thing; to be lonely is quite another. There is no loneliness so acute as that of a man upon a pillory facing 10,000 people.”

Riding emotional roller coasters however, is not necessarily a holiday occurrence. Many of us do so daily, depending upon our vulnerability to the influence of others–contingent mainly upon on what we place our priorities or to whom or what we pledge our allegiance.

“Free thyself from the fetters of this world and loose thyself from the prison of self,” we read among the heavenly stream of utterances of Baha’u’llah, Founding Manifestation of the Baha’i Faith, a message most applicable to this new day of materialism. In former ages man was more in cync with interdependent nature and the communal/family concept. The more advanced we become in science and high technology, however, the more selfish and independent we feel–of God, family or others. It is during such holiday seasons as we now enter that we become more aware of the reason for the season and the power of love. “In the world of existence there is no force greater than the power of love,” we also find in the Baha’i Writings.

It was in the atmosphere of such love and unity that a holiday season was kicked off in grand style with the Picnic at the Pops Holiday Pops Spectacular held at the Salem Civic Center. Featured vocalist was Roanoke’s own international star, Jane Powell who, although kept tightly in the Holiday Spectacular box, managed to occasionally break out a very little into the real Jane Powell who is at her best raw. RSO conductor David Wiley was in peak performance in his dual roles as music director and sassy Santa, interacting perfectly with Jane Powell and the entire Spectacular performances of the combined Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Salem Choral Society and Roanoke College Children’s Choir. The fantastic evening climaxed with audience sing-along songs of the season all officially setting the pace for a Happy Holiday Season for all who came and became animated by the warm, exciting and joyous event.

“O ye children of men! The fundamental purpose animating the Faith of God and His religion is to safeguard the interests and promote the unity of the human race and to foster the spirit of love and fellowship among men…This is the straight path, the fixed and immovable foundation. Whatever is raised on this foundation, the changes and chances of the world can never impair its strength, nor will the revolution of countless centuries undermine its structure,” assert the Baha’i Writings.

As we enter this holiday season and all seasons, may we drastically reduce the highs and lows of our emotional roller coaster rides by remembering: “Humility exalteth man to the heaven of glory and power while pride abaseth him to the depths of wretchedness and degradation.” Therefore, “Should prosperity befall thee, rejoice not, and should abasement come upon thee, grieve not, for both shall pass.”