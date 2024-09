ORDER OF PUBLICATION

COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA

Roanoke City Circuit Court

315 Church Ave., Roanoke VA 24016 Commonwealth of Virginia

Alma Nicole

Lewis McLeod

-v-

Martino Kay McLeod

The object of this suit is to obtain a final decree divorce. It is ordered that Martino Kay McLeod appear at the above-named court and protect his interests on or before October 9, 2024.

Entered: August 19, 2024

Case No. CL24-1587

Brenda Hamilton, clerk

8/22,8/29,9/5&9/12/2024