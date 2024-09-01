ORDER OF PUBLICATION COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA

Roanoke City Circuit Court Commonwealth of Virginia

DSS

v.

Smith, Dekendra

The object of this suit is to: terminate the residual rights of Dekendra Smith to Lakhova Cheyleaux Smith pursuant to Virginia Code Section 16.1-283(B), 16.1-283(C)(1) and Section 16.1-283(C)(2) and/or Section 16.1-283(E).

“Residual parental rights are defined by Section 16.1-228 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended as the rights and responsibilities remaining with the parent after the loses custody of a child, including but not limited to the right of visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation, and the responsibility for support. The termination of your residual parental rights will permanently end all of your rights and responsibilities to the child named in the petition. The ties between you and your child are severed forever and you become a legal stranger to the child.

It is ordered that Dekendra Smith appear at the Roanoke City Circiuit Court, 315 Church Ave. Roanoke, VA 24010 to protect his/her interest on October 29, 2024 at 1:30 P.M.

Enter: August 7, 2024

Case No. CJ24, 19 & 20

Brenda Hamilton, clerk

8/15, 8/22, 8/29, & 9/5/2024