Roanoke Continentals announce Scholarship Recipients

The members of Continental Societies, Inc., Roanoke Chapter are proud to announce the following very deserving scholarship award recipients for the 2022 academic year.

The Roanoke Chapter is part of the National Continentals Societies, Inc., a public service, a non-profit female organization dedicated to improving the socio-economic and cultural well-being of children and youth with special needs. From its inception, the members have engaged in projects and activities to help achieve our purpose and improve the quality of life of the children in the areas we serve. The local scholarship program is among our most important service projects.

The scholarship recipients and the schools they are currently attending are:

From William Byrd High School and the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School, WB Valedictorian Haley Day, attending the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA.

From Lord Botetourt High School, Jada Morgan is attending Lynchburg, (Va) College;

From Northside High: Sanii Nash-Fuell, attending North Carolina A & T University, Greensboro, NC.

From Hidden Valley High School, Nyia Palmer, attending North Carolina A & T University, Greensboro, NC.

From William Fleming High School; Heritier Moussa is attending Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA.

From William Fleming High and the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School

Natalie Saville attends William and Mary College in Williamsburg, VA.

This was a wonderful year for Roanoke’s youth. Scholarship recipient Haley Day won the Mid-Atlantic Atlantic Region’s “Youth of the Year Award” and scholarship recipient Sanii Nash-Fuell won a book award from the Mid-Atlantic Scholarship program. Both of these recognitions earned monetary awards.

The Roanoke Continentals salute all of our scholarship recipients and extend deep appreciation to the community for all of your support! We wish each much success in their respective endeavors.

Gloria Randolph-King is the scholarship chair. Loretta Freeman is Roanoke Chapter president.