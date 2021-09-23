Roanoke continues Comprehensive Gun Violence Prevention Framework

City selects Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator

Roanoke City continues acting upon its Comprehensive Gun Violence Prevention Framework, which focuses on the community as a whole in partnering with law enforcement, prevention, intervention and justice. As a follow-up to the City’s press conference held in early August and acknowledging that there has not yet been the reduction in gun violence, the City continues to enhance prevention and safety strategies by working together to support the work of law enforcement and the RESET Team; the progress of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission; the addition of the first-ever Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator; and the Star City Safe initiative.

The City of Roanoke has selected Christopher Roberts as Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator, a two-year grant position funded by the $500,000 Virginia Gun Violence Intervention Program Grant awarded to the City in July. Roberts will coordinate activities and programs between the City departments, community groups, stakeholders, and agencies in the awareness, suppression, intervention, and prevention of youth and gang-related activity.