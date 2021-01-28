Roanoke Girl Friends induct new members

The Roanoke Chapter of The Girl Friends, Inc. warmly welcomed new members Rhonda Poindexter and Joyce Watkins during a beautiful virtual induction ceremony on January 2, 2021.

Poindexter, of Blacksburg, VA, is a former vice principal at Roanoke’s William Ruffner Junior High School who went on to become principal of Blacksburg High School. Her husband, Ronald, is a general contractor and she is a proud mother and grandmother.

Watkins, of Roanoke, has worked in the insurance industry for 26 years and has been employed as manager of sales and service with Anthem since 2009. She is a member of the Roanoke City School Board and Roanoke’s Youth Services Citizen Board. She and her husband, Robert are the parents of two sons.

The Girl Friends, Inc., founded in 1927, is one of the oldest social/civic organizations of African American women in the United States, with 48 chapters across the country, and more than 1,800 members. Roanoke Chapter President is Carolyn Patterson.