By Shawn Nowlin

The Salem Turnpike is a miles-long area that accommodates thousands of bicyclists, motor vehicles and pedestrians every day. Because of several factors, most notably the high traffic volume and limited crossing opportunities, many have voiced safety concerns to city officials for years.

Acknowledging a problem is a good first step, but much more important is actually doing something.

Recently, healthcare professionals, city officials, community organizers and neighborhood residents from all over the Roanoke Valley participated in a roadway project which is expected to significantly improve the safety measures around Lansdowne Park, the largest housing development in Roanoke with approximately 800 people.

Representatives from Carilion Clinic, the Roanoke Arts Commission and the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission were all present to lend a helping hand.

A true collaborative effort, while Dr. Simone Paterson was the lead artist of the project, several others were vital to the street art.

Lansdowne Park resident Phoenix Keesee, Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts Population Health Manager Kristin Adkins and Roanoke Complete Streets & Vision Zero Coordinator Rob Issem all believe that the investment, which took 18 months to complete, will have a profound impact on the neighborhood moving forward.

In addition to a flashing beacon at pedestrian crossings, protective high-visibility bollards and high-visibility crosswalks are also part of the changes.

Keesee wrote on her Facebook page, “So proud of everyone and our lovely residents and kiddos for this big project. The youth had lots of fun during the cook-out while the street was painted to create this beautiful, supportive mural encouraging safer travels for pedestrians in the neighborhood.”

Roanoke annually ranks as one of the worst-driving cities in Virginia. As of press time, data from the DMV specify that there have been approximately 25 pedestrians hit in Roanoke traffic this year, resulting in two fatalities.

Jayla Johnson says she has been in two vehicle crashes since getting her driver’s license a decade ago in high school. She couldn’t participate in the roadway project because of a prior engagement, but says she has heard from people who have traveled through the area since.

“So many benefits are going to come from this project. The people of Lansdown and the surrounding areas deserve this. Previous efforts largely went unnoticed, but I am thrilled that is no longer the case,” she said. “Thankfully, neither of my car crashes were that bad. I now realize how fortunate I am.”

Additional information can be found by visiting roanokearts.org.