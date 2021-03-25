Roanoke Links honor women in the military

Since 2017 the Roanoke (VA) Chapter of The Links, Inc., has paid tribute to women serving or have served in the United States military. After COVID-19 hampered plans for the 2020 in-person tribute program, chapter members decided they could not allow another year to pass without continuing this tradition of celebration and thanks.

On Sunday, March 21, the chapter proudly recognized eight servicewomen (active duty and veteran) during a “Salute to Women Veterans,” held virtually this year.

“The glass ceiling does exist, but guess what? We can shatter that glass into many pieces,” U.S. Army Maj. Jean’Shay Moore, one of this year’s honorees, said during the program. “We are intellectual. We are resilient. We are strong.”

The honorees were nominated as part of a Links initiative that spotlights Black American women who served or currently serve in branches of the U.S. armed forces. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, women now make up nearly 20% of the current veteran population — the fastest-growing demographic. What often is overlooked is the role of Black Americans who have served, especially Black American women.

“We honor you and say ‘Thank you,’” said Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke Branch NAACP and an Army veteran, who was guest speaker for this year’s program. “You are our ‘sheroes’ and your dedication to serves is greatly appreciated.”

“Allow me to salute you,” Hale said, raising her right hand sharply in salute.

This year’s honorees include:

U.S. Army Maj. Jean’Shay D. Moore, of Marina, CA, who has held key assignments such as Distribution Platoon Leader, Maintenance Executive Officer, Battalion S-4, 125th Brigade Support Battalion, Fort Bliss, TX; Chief of Protocol, 2D Infantry Division, South Korea; Chief of Basic Petroleum Logistics Division, Petroleum and Water Department and Advanced Individual Training company Commander, Fort Lee, VA; and Assistant Professor of Military Science at University of Alabama in Huntsville. Currently, she is active duty, attending the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, studying Systems Engineering. Among the numerous military awards she has received are the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the NATO Medal.

U.S. Army Sgt. Kavin C. Owens, of Daleville, VA, is a Roanoke area Army Recruiter with nine years active duty as an Army Paralegal NCO. Her military awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. She is married to Reginald Thomas.

USAF veteran Paulette Lewis, of Covington, VA followed in the footsteps of family members who served in the military and currently works at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. Among her military awards are the Air Force Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Outstanding Unit Award. Lewis has one daughter.

Angela Sweetenberg, of Roanoke, VA, a veteran of the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves. Her military awards include Military Police and Honorable Discharge. Sweetenberg currently is owner and CEO of WE CHARM (Women Everday Changing Hearts as Role Models), a nonprofit organization, and serves as leadership coach and facilitator for a Roanoke Valley nonprofit organization. The mother of one daughter said she continues to support all active duty women and veterans.

Chinetha Youngblood, of Chester, VA who served in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps from May 1996 to October 2001. Her military awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal (3 OLC). A graduate of Howard University and its ROTC program, Youngblood currently is Regional Account Manager, Mid-Atlantic Region for Eli Lilly, Inc. She and her husband Steven are the parents of three sons.

Maj. Hazel Young Petty, U.S. Army, Adjutant General Corps (Ret.), of Miami, FL. Petty’s career in the Army included assignments at Fort Benjamin Harrison (Indiana); West Point Military Academy (New York); Korea; Fort Polk (Louisiana); North Carolina A&T; Fort Clayton (Panama); Fort Meade (Maryland); and Fort McNair (Washington, D.C.). She then served as a Junior ROTC Senior Army Instructor at two high schools; a contractor in Norfolk, VA, followed by several years as a middle school teacher. Her military wards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. She and her husband, Rayford, are the parents of two daughters, one of whom is deceased.

USAF veteran Kari D. King-Hill, of Collegeville, PA. King-Hill’s military service included several years serving in command and control operations. Her military awards include the Commander’s Award of Distinction for Service. Since leaving the military, King-Hill has enjoyed more than 20 years as an educator, currently serving as an assistant principal of Roberto Clemente Promise Academy in the School District of Philadelphia. She and her husband, Warren, are the parents of one daughter.

Shirley A. Williams, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and USAF (registered nurse), of Blacksburg, VA Williams’ military career included service at Camp Pendleton (California), Bethesda Naval Hospital (Maryland) and Keesler Air Force Base (Mississippi). Her military awards include the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. Williams and her husband, Donald, have two daughters and one granddaughter.

The Links, Inc. is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom.

Carolyn Patterson is the local chapter president, and Rhonda Poindexter is vice president. Diane Jones and Connie Steele are co-chairs of the “Salute to Women Veterans” program.