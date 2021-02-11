Roanoke Links sponsor two Heart Health events

The Roanoke (VA) Chapter of The Links, Inc., in observance of American Heart Month, invites you to roll up your sleeves for a life-saving purpose! On Sunday, Feb. 14, the chapter will kick off participation in the “SleevesUp” Campaign, a blood drive sponsored by the American Red Cross, held virtually this year. To participate, visit https://cutt.ly/lkpGmSL. Also pledge to give blood at the American Red Cross donation centers in the Roanoke and New River valleys, then share a photo of yourself donating blood using hashtag #DonateBloodwithRoanokeChapteroftheLinks. The drive will continue through May 14.

Red Cross donation center locations: Roanoke Valley: Roanoke Blood and Platelet Blood Donation Center – Red Cross, 352 Church Ave., SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 and New River Valley: New River Valley Blood and Platelet Donation Center – Red Cross, 250 South Main Street, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060.

The Roanoke Links chapter also will sponsor a Heart Links Go Red Symposium on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 4:00 p.m. The virtual event, “A Woman’s Heart,” will feature presentations on cardiovascular disease; women and heart disease, the role of good oral health, and nutrition, wellness and exercise for women. If you are interested in registering, please email roanokevalinks2@gmail.com. Attendees are asked to wear red.

HeartLinks is a signature program of The Links, Inc., established in 2005 in collaboration with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health. HeartLinks provides Links chapters a unique opportunity to increase awareness, educate about heart disease, and to promote heart-healthy lifestyles throughout the communities we serve. The program targets Black women in local communities in an effort to motivate women to take personal action to lower or control their risk for heart disease.