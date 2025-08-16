by Shawn Nowlin

No question about it, Jayden Johnson is one of the most grateful teens one could ever encounter.

A Star City native, Johnson is heading into his senior year at Roanoke Catholic. Last year, the basketball standout earned multiple honors: First Team All Conference, All Timesland and First Team All State.

Recently, Johnson received the opportunity of a lifetime – to participate in the AND1 Ballin’ HBCU Premier Showcase in Richmond.

“Doors really started to open up for me over the last 12 months. Helping lead Roanoke Catholic to wins over Hargrave really put me on the map,” he said. “That was followed by a very good AAU season where I was practically on the road every weekend in a different state to get more attention. My play led to me getting selected among 20 players nationwide to play in the AND1 Showcase.”

After averaging 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per contest, Johnson was chosen as the event’s MVP. Among the things he won was a gold trophy and various gear.

“The best part about being selected to the showcase was that it highlighted many historical black colleges that often get overlooked. Guest speakers spoke to us about taking advantage of opportunities and clearing all distractions in our paths.” Johnson said.

He added, “I wasn’t nervous at all. Because I spent all summer playing in different states in front of college coaches, I was prepared when this opportunity presented itself.“

This experience made Johnson want to work even harder towards his goals. Asked what he will remember most about this opportunity, he replied, “Everything was done in a professional manner. I got to see up close what it takes to be successful, and that will certainly stick with me.”

At the turn of the century, arguably no basketball brand was stronger than AND1. Former NBA players Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett and Rafer “Skip to my Lou” Alston were once all sponsored athletes. When Carter put on arguably the greatest performance ever at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Oakland, he was wearing AND1 shoes.

Family is the foundation of all of Johnson’s success. “My parents constantly make sure that I have the keys I need to succeed in life. Other family members attend as many of my games as they can. I’m blessed to have such a strong foundation around me,” he said.

Johnson has his own clothing brand called “Snip3r Gear.” Interested individuals can visit his Facebook page to learn more information.