By Shawn Nowlin

A Roanoke youth football program is on the precipice of making local history.

It’s been a season to remember for the 7U and 11U rosters of 540 Powerhouse Elite. Comprised of nearly 45 players collectively, both teams dominated the local competition, winning 14 of 15 games by double digits.

Ronald Terry and Tre Jones along with Malcolm Calloway and Arkie Robertson are the head and assistant coaches for the 7U and 11U teams, respectively.

In alphabetical order, the players are: Aiden Allen (7), Alandre Lowe (11), Amarion Coleman (11), Amir Gravely (11), Anaz Coleman (7), Ashton Rivens (7), Ashad Hale (11), Carmello Scott (11), Clarence Greenway (11), Da’Vion Anderson (11), Elijah Smith (11), Emmanual Brown (11), Gary Williams (11), Ivonte Barbour (7), Jace Waker (7), Jalik Slayton (7), Jaiden Williams (11), Jaiden Waker (11), Jamar Greenway (11), Jameer Smith (11), J’Dyn Sykes (11), Jeremiah Williams (7), Julian Johnson (7), Julian Carter-Brown (7), Karmello Steelman (11), Kevar Webb (11), Khalil Picken-Jones (7), Kwaliel Pearson (11), Kwame Berger (11), Kyale Beane (11), Maddox Henderson (7), Marzae Lewis (11), Marquelle Lewis (11), Mason Johnson-Mills (7), Micah Smith (7), Ronald Terry (7), Ry’Talen Anderson (11), Shaquille Thompson (11), Sion Sparrow (7), Talik Wilson (11), Thaddeus Smith (7) and Zion Craft (7).

Victories on the gridiron, regardless of the athlete’s age, don’t come without hard work. After a dominant performance in Woodbridge, Va, both squads clinched the American Youth Football (AYF) Regional Championship title. Said victory earned the program a prestigious invitation to the AYF National Championships in Naples, Florida, from Dec. 8-14.

After just a few practices in August, Katrina Henderson, the 540 Powerhouse Elite Head Administrator and treasurer, knew that the program had the potential to accomplish something phenomenal.

“For us to be successful, everyone must buy-in – from the players to their parents to the coaches. We are committed to building a culture of winning and accountability. Just to have an opportunity to play for a national championship is a memory that all involved will forever have,” she said.

To comfortably cover travel, food, lodging and other expenses, donations from the community are needed. Interested individuals can contribute through any of the following platforms: CashApp ($540Powerhousecheer), Venmo (@Katrina-Hende rson-25) or PayPal (@KatrinaHend).

“As many of you may be aware, these young athletes have successfully qualified for nationals and are currently seeking financial assistance to cover the expenses,” supporter Kadeem Austin said. “Your support, whether through a monetary contribution or simply passing along the word, is greatly appreciated.”