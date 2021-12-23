Rocky Mount native wins Ms. Full-Figured USA

Jessica Jordan Parker, native of Rocky Mount, VA, was crowned 1st runner-up in the 4th annual Ms. Full-Figured USA New Jersey on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Piscataway, NJ. She placed first in several categories such as Social Media, Rising Star, Ms. Photogenic, Ms. Talent, and Ms. Swimwear.

Jessica resides in Fairfield, NJ, with her husband, Christopher, and their daughters, Caylee and Corrine. She is the daughter of James Lee and Valerie Jordan of Rocky Mount.

Jessica is grateful to God for the opportunity to compete in a pageant designed to promote self-esteem amongst full-figured women. She plans to use her platform of Health and Wellness to inspire and empower others to love themselves, and to live a healthy, active lifestyle. Her family and friends are proud of her accomplishments.

To follow her journey, Jessica can be found on social media at JessBeConsistent.