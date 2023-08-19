Salem VA Healthcare System earns 5-Star rating

Veterans have choices when seeking medical care, and the Salem VA Healthcare System is proving to be an invaluable resource for Southwest Virginia Veterans. The system recently received a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.

The star rating system is assigned to providers or facilities, to represent a level of quality, from 1 to 5 stars. The criteria to measure a system’s healthcare quality, and develop the star rating, include items such as patient experience and readmission rates. The overall ratings are based on performance when measured against time and show how well a hospital performs on a set of identified quality measures compared to other hospitals throughout the United States.

“The 5-Star rating is a culmination of the desire of our staff to serve Veterans, their skill, and an unwavering commitment toward continuous improvement,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, the Executive Director of the Salem VA HCS.

Stackhouse credits the entire team, including those Veteran patients rarely see including administrative workers, laundry technicians, food service staff, custodians, and maintenance personnel who keep the nearly 90-year-old facility operational and ready to provide care, treatment, and services to Veterans.

“We understand we need to provide Veterans a reason to choose VA healthcare – the best way we can do that is to provide them and their families with exceptional care and service, Stackhouse said. “This rating shows we are on the right track.”

The Salem VA HCS, which includes VA Clinics in Staunton, Lynchburg, Tazewell, Danville, and Wytheville, is currently hiring medical professionals and individuals for a wide variety of jobs throughout the facility. Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.usajobs.gov to search for opportunities.