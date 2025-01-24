by Shawn Nowlin

One of the most distinguished figures in American history is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Born on Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Ga., the minister, activist and political philosopher helped change the trajectory of America as the preeminent leader of the civil rights movement.

If ever a Dr. MLK quote was relevant to today’s society, it would be, “The struggle continues for justice; Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Last Saturday, the 28th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon took place at the Tanglewood Holiday Inn.

Hosted by the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), the event focused on America’s history, local leaders doing their part to carry on Dr. King’s legacy and hope for the future.

Approximately 250 individuals gathered for the occasion including, Superintendent Dr. Verletta White, City Manager Valmarie Turner and Mayor Joe Cobb.

“Because we are in Southwest Virginia, we sometimes think that nobody else in Virginia thinks about us. But we need to know that people in higher education and government recognize that Roanoke is indeed the growth hub of Virginia,” Cobb said. “Every person in this room is a beacon of greatness. But we are just one microcosm of what makes Roanoke great.”

The 18 event and table sponsors were: Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Inc., Roanoke Valley Republican Women, Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine NNEO, Roanoke Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Total Action for Progress (TAP), Daniel and Clare Callaghan, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, City of Roanoke, Mignon Chubb-Hale, Divine Spirit Ministry, Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, The Mitchell Family, New Horizons Healthcare, Roanoke Chapter of the NAACP, Roanoke City Public Schools, The Vivian Sanchez-Jones Family, Truist Bank and Vistar/Center for Sight.

Dr. Nathaniel Bishop served as the event’s emcee. Welcoming all in attendance, he said, “We are so honored to have with us this afternoon for their first public appearance in 2025 members of Roanoke City Council. So many people worked hard to make today happen, and we are so grateful to all of them.”

After a Saniyah Cotton solo performance, Bishop Edward Mitchell said a prayer before attendees enjoyed their catered meal afterwhich he then presided over the award presentations assisted by Barbara Duerk.

The recipients of the Drum Major for Justice Award were Joanna Carter of Virginia CARES, businessman James Mitchell Jr. and Richmond Vincent Jr., CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“I am truly humbled by this award. I want you all to think about generational love because that is what causes us to be where we are today,” Mitchell said.

“I am here to accept this award on behalf of the 1,000-plus team members at Goodwill. I am joined by an amazing team that has allowed us to accomplish some amazing things,” said Vincent.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare CEO Mark Chadwick, Roanoke City Councilmember Vivian Sanchez-Jones and local leader Denni Wimbush were recipients of the Community Service Award.

When Wimbush accepted her honor, she took the opportunity to thank former William Fleming Principal Archie Freeman and others for never giving up on her when it would have been easy to do so.

Thirty years ago, Perneller Chubb-Wilson started the Roanoke Chapter of the SCLC at Jerusalem Baptist Church with the encouragement of Attorney Roxanne Gregory, the Rev. William Keen and the Rev. D. Curtis Harris. The prestigious award in her honor this year went to Army Veteran James Allen.

Darrell Davis, the Vice President of Enterprise Business Transformation Sinclair Broadcasting Group, was the keynote speaker.

“We are here today to pay tribute to our community service leaders who have been working diligently in the name and honor of Dr. King and the SCLC,” he said. “In October 1967, Dr. King delivered a speech to a group of educators, business leaders and students about having a blueprint for life. Those key elements remain vital today.”

Closing out the ceremony was an audience participation of “We Shall Overcome.” The event was dedicated in memory of two life members of the Roanoke Chapter SCLC, Dr. Walter Spears Claytor and Vernice Johns Law.