She’s International Boutique featured on QVC, HSN and Zulily

by Diane Speaks

One of Roanoke’s own local businesses has been selected from a nationwide search to be showcased in front of millions on QVC, HSN and Zulily, thanks to a collaboration with the NRF Foundation to help small businesses navigate the current retail environment. The program highlights 20 Black-owned businesses “as part of the Qurate Retail Group’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within both its company and in society at large.”

Owner Diane Speaks says her store was selected from over 200 applicants. Speaks worked as a flight attendant for 30 years, visiting with some 15 countries before retiring to open her boutique. Inspired by her travels, She’s International Boutique is featured in the heart of downtown Roanoke and carries purses, clothing, jewelry, and other unique items with prices to fit anyone’s budget.

Their most popular item, the innovative and rare “Tulip Purse” from Holland (average price of $239), is actually what kicked off this entire opportunity and is one of the boutique’s bestselling items that played a part in getting She’s International Boutique into the QVC program.

“A lady named Cynthia was running through the airport in Amsterdam and saw the Tulip bag in one of the shops,” Speaks says. “When she returned to Philadelphia, she looked it up and saw we carried them in my store. She came down to Roanoke to buy one, and I learned she worked at QVC… when QVC and HSN decided to reach out to minority businesses to give them a boost, they asked their employees about places to consider, and Cynthia remembered me.”

Speaks was a flight attendant during the 9/11 crisis, having to stay in Nova Scotia for three days with her crew after American borders were temporarily closed. For her, that was the beginning of She’s International Boutique, as she began to think about future retirement plans. A former military brat who lived in London, Japan and in New Jersey, Speaks moved to Roanoke 46 years ago after her husband received a job offer as an air traffic controller. Now she’s living her dream, not only to help women feel chic with unique items from around the world from Paris, Rome, Madagascar and even Pittsburgh!, but also to use her platform for community issues.

A fashionable “LOVE” necklace!

“I have a voice to raise awareness and motivate my friends, family and customers to support and give back to this area and to anyone who needs a helping hand,” Speaks says. “This community is very giving.”

She recalls one project where she asked people to give pillowcases, so she could collect them for flight attendants to take to Kenya where the women were taught how to make dresses from them to start their own businesses. Speaks asked the community for help, believing she’d get a couple hundred; she received 900 pillowcases! During one call for a shoe drive, one man went out and bought every pair of flip-flops in Walmart, bringing her total to over 700 pairs of donated shoes.

“When we call for the homeless needing hats and gloves, or blankets and pillow and things like that, I’ve had people bring them to me. Anytime we see a need, we receive help! With our United Way program, anytime a customer buys a piece of Star Jewelry, the proceeds help the Rehousing Youth for Success in Education Initiative], we’ve given thousands of dollars to get homeless families and their children off the streets. I’m also very passionate about children’s education and also raise money for scholarships and the like.”

She’s International Boutique’s Star Jewelry proceeds help the United Way’s Rehousing Youth for Success in Education Initiative program.

For Speaks, the opportunity to feature her business on QVC is not only about her store. “It feels good to shine a light on Roanoke, and the good people in it who give so much to the community,” she says. “I’m very happy, but I also have to say I couldn’t do it without the team I have. It all links together – one hand holds the other. Most of all, I love trying to give back to the community and help any way I can. It’s probably more exciting to me than anything else.”

She’s International Boutique began appearing on QVC and HSN websites and social pages in August and was highlighted on the air Monday, Sept. 14. With their viewership, as well as their online campaigns, it’s expected to reach millions of consumers nationwide. Speaks can also take advantage of a virtual mentoring initiative to speak with Qurate Retail Group team members about solving business issues. The Small Business spotlight runs August 12 – October 16.

For additional information on She’s International Boutique, contact Diane Speaks at 540-985-4885 or visit shesinternationalboutique.com. To learn more about Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, visit QVC.com and HSN.com.