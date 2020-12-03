Spreading love and knowledge through action

by Jazmine Otey

Xavier Duckett believes that once an individual discovers their purpose, it’s up to them to fulfill it so that others can benefit from it. His purpose in life is to spread love and knowledge through both his actions and his non-profit organization, The Humble Hustle, Inc.

“Once I realized what God put me on earth for, fear was no longer an option. I’ve been good with leaning into discomfort because that’s how I grow,” he said.

Duckett founded Humble Hustle in 2015, following his undergraduate career at Old Dominion University. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree in human services and counseling, he moved back to Roanoke and immediately saw that there was a need for a program that would help local youth expand their way of thinking when it came to achieving their dreams.

He was passionate about teaching youth to always remain humble and to “never lose the common touch when walking among kings.” The program has thrived since its origin and has had a big impact on Roanoke. The non-profit has three youth programs, Humble Hikes, PRETTY Humble and The #KeepGiving Initiatives. It also has a retail shop “Hmble Hstle,” that sells t-shirts, hoodies, hats and bracelets with proceeds going to all Humble Hustle youth programs.

“We created a lane for our kids to become exposed to non-traditional things and break generational curses. We wanted them to shift their paradigm and make sure they’re able to do more than their parents have,” Duckett said.

Humble Hikes strives to “expand the horizons of Roanoke Youth” and help them see the world around them through new lenses. Duckett said that many Black children don’t have the chance to experience hiking and other outdoor experiences outside of their neighborhoods. The program has helped over 100 young boys and girls, ages seven to 18, experience over 10 different hiking trails around the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas. According to their website, %100 of the youth who hiked with them had never hiked before or explored nature in areas other than their neighborhood.

The Pretty Humble Girls Youth Empowerment program aims to mold young Black girls into accomplished Black women. Through fundraising, educational trips and community service the young girls are taught lessons on entrepreneurship, financial literacy and leadership.

Of the three programs, one of Duckett’s favorites is their #KeepGiving Initiatives program. Each year Humble Hustle provides two annual events for the community, the Back-to-School Give Back at Washington Park in NW Roanoke. The children are provided with free haircuts, food, shoes, book bags and hygiene essentials. The event concludes with a pool party and the program has successfully served 2,700 kids with supplies. It also has the “Winter Coat Giveaway” partnering with various local schools to provide brand new coats to underprivileged youth. So far “Humble Hustles” has distributed 745 new coats.

“We’re here for the sole purpose of helping somebody else. God has blessed me with resources and connections so that others can use that to level up,” Duckett said.

Doug Pitzer, an executive board member, said the one thing he loves about the organization is its vision to teach love. “It’s impactful seeing the effects you leave on the community and seeing the children smile as they’re able to take away something they’ve maybe never had,” Pitzer said.

Duckett is also the founder of Imagine Me Mentoring, LLC. This program strives to build social skills and provide advice on different matters such as schoolwork, family relationships and peer pressure. Through the program, Duckett wants to help children grow into well-rounded individuals. “Imagine Me Mentoring” teaches coping skills, gives tips for academic success and establishes strong relationships between mentors and mentees. Ashley Pannell, Humble Hustle’s program director, admires Duckett’s unwavering dedication to serve others.

“When I first met him I was like “Man! this young man has it all together,” Pannell said. “He just has such a warm, giving spirit.”

Through hard work and perseverance, Duckett fought to bring his ideas to life. He wants to instill this same tenacious attitude in the youth within the Roanoke Valley. For those who find themselves stuck due to their anxieties or doubts, he tells them to spend time with themselves to discover their calling, for God has a path destined for everyone.

“When you truly know what you’re on earth for, it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks or says. When you become self-aware it starts to break down that fear so that you can find out who you truly are,” Duckett said.