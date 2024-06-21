By Shawn Nowlin

Forty years ago, roughly 35 percent of America’s working-age population held a post-high school certification. Today, those numbers are higher, in large part because of the increased popularity of trade school and apprenticeship programs.

Since launching three years ago, the Star City Safe Program has graduated more than 60 teenagers. During the initiative, which lasts several weeks, participants learn about financial literacy, college applications, life skills and much more to prepare them for the next chapter in their lives. Parents love everything that the program represents.

Celebrating the 7th cohort of graduates on June 13 in the Berglund Center’s Bella Vista Room were proud family, friends and community leaders. Students who walked across the stage to get their certificates came from both Patrick Henry and William Fleming High School.

The gathering began with an opening statement from Jeffrey Powell, Roanoke’s Director of General Services, and concluded with Mayor Sherman Lea, Assistant City Manager Angie O’Brien and Donna Davis of the Goodwill Industries of the Valleys facilitating the official ceremony.

Powerful speeches were also given by RESET Program Coordinator Lloyd Merchant, Roanoke Interim City Manager Dr. Lydia Patton, Chris Parker, the Acting Director of Human Resources, and a few others.

“None of us got to where we are by ourselves. I can’t tell you how many times I heard growing up, ‘Be quiet because you are a child and don’t belong in this conversation.’ I’m sure you have heard that too. We, as adults, must take every opportunity to guide our children,” Patton said.

Every single graduate carried themselves with a tremendous sense of accomplishment. When asked what career field they ultimately want to work in, the answers varied: healthcare, legal, education, construction and architecture, just to name a few.

“Applying for this apprenticeship position is one of the best things that I could have done for myself. I will carry the skills that I have been taught with me and I am positive that my peers will do the same,” Analese Wingfield said.

Davis, the event’s commencement speaker, shared a personal story to give the graduates some life perspective. “None of the plans I wrote down in my diary when I was your age happened. Those plans looked great on paper, but once I got to college and reality embraced me, I knew that my path would not go as I planned.”

She continued, “I’ve always been a little different. It started in the fifth grade. I remember my mom taking me to school and me being the only Black student in the whole building. This uncomfortable rift actually was a glimpse into how my life would be moving forward. It was during this time that I discovered who I was and what I was capable of.”

Now that they’ve graduated, the Roanoke teens are ready to take on roles this summer with Parks & Recreation, Stormwater Division, Public Works and other city departments.