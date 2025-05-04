Total Action for Progress (TAP) celebrated a significant milestone Monday, April 28, honoring 60 years of empowering individuals, strengthening families and building more equitable communities. Since opening its doors in 1965, TAP has been at the forefront of the fight against poverty across the Roanoke Valley and Allegheny Highlands—partnering with people from all walks of life to create opportunities, remove barriers, and chart paths toward lasting change.

Originally launched following the passage of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, TAP was among the first community action agencies in the country. Led by visionary founder Cabell Brand—a Roanoke businessman, civic leader, and anti-poverty advocate—TAP began as a bold experiment in grassroots, community-based problem solving. Sixty years later, the organization is still driven by that founding spirit—addressing today’s challenges with the same determination, heart, and commitment.

“TAP has never been just an organization,” said Angela Penn, President & CEO of TAP. “It’s been part of a movement for hope and possibility. We’re here because of the people who believed in change, who showed up for their communities and who were willing to work together to build a better future.”

Over the decades, TAP has grown from a handful of federal programs into a robust regional nonprofit offering more than 40 services across 11 localities. From early childhood education through Head Start and youth employment to housing, financial coaching, reentry support, and domestic violence prevention, TAP’s work reflects a comprehensive approach to fighting poverty—one that uplifts individuals while strengthening entire families.

TAP’s presence has also helped spark the creation of other essential local services over the years, including Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, the Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP), the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, and Virginia CARES.

Key milestones have included:

Launching one of the region’s first Head Start programs in the 1960s.

Creating entrepreneurship and workforce development programs in the 1980s and 1990s.

Expanding services across the Allegheny Highlands and surrounding rural communities in the 2000s.

Pioneering the Whole Family Initiative, which continues to guide TAP’s work today.

As TAP looks to the future, its mission remains rooted in hope and action. The organization’s priorities include deepening impact in underserved areas, growing partnerships, and fostering systems change through advocacy and community engagement.

To mark the 60th anniversary, TAP hosted a Traveling Birthday Party (April 28 – May 2) with brief celebrations in many of the localities it serves. While the events were joyful moments of appreciation, they also reflected something deeper—a shared legacy built by thousands of program participants, volunteers, partners, and staff members who have shaped TAP’s journey. The full list with RSVP links can be found at www.tapintohope.org/60for60.

For more information on TAP’s programs or how to support families in our region, visit www.tapintohope.org or contact Stacy Simms at 540.283.4890 or stacy.simms@tapintohope.org.