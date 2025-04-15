—Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Bernadette “BJ” Lark?

I am rooted in love and always honored to serve with the gifts and talents God has given me. My mission is to uplift others and glorify God through everything I do.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born and raised in South Carolina. I’ve always been deeply connected to my Gullah Geechee heritage. My mother, a missionary, and father, a pastor, raised me in a home filled with love, faith and strong moral values. They gave me powerful examples of service and showed me how art and purpose can walk hand-in-hand.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I continued my education and eventually earned my MBA. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been determined to build a life grounded in service, leadership and creative empowerment.

What is your official title, and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I am the Founder and Artistic Director of CommUNITY ARTSreach. I also serve as: Co-Lead & Program Organizer for the Roanoke Democracy Center, Youth Educator (10+ years) at Jefferson Center Music Lab & Director and Co-Owner of Shining Stars Montessori, a VDOE-licensed child care center.

In addition to my professional work, I am active in the community through various capacities. On top of being a fellowship member at Green Temple Holiness Church, I’m also a singer with Roanoke Voices Ministry, member of Roanoke Cultural Collective, organizer with the Poor People’s Campaign and supporter of many local ministries and grassroots initiatives.

How important is family to you?

Family is everything to me – it is the foundation of my life and the heart behind all that I do. I strive to be a light for them in an often dark world.

Recently, the arrest of your son went viral. What happened, and how did the situation impact you?

On March 18, I asked my son to help repair our school’s bubble-making machine. Helping out is something he regularly does. He’d just driven his grandmother to work at the school and around 12:30 p.m., he checked the machine. At 12:43 p.m., he bought batteries. A few minutes later, on our private property, he was brutally attacked by Roanoke City Police.

After the physical assault, he was placed in the back of an unmarked police vehicle alongside a knife and sharp object – all without explanation. Then, he was denied bond by the magistrate and charged with obstruction without force.

That day, I recorded the encounter. Over eight million people have since viewed the video online. What they saw was deeply traumatic – for me, my son and our entire family. I demand justice and accountability. Arrests should not be brutality. Courtrooms are for justice, not the streets! This act of violence has eroded what little trust remained between my family and law enforcement.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

My experiences throughout the Star City have shown me that Roanoke still has a long way to go in demonstrating care and equity for all its residents.

What makes you happy?

Knowing that the joy and love that I carry comes from God. And because the world didn’t give it, the world can’t take it away.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

The youth and families that I serve have had the biggest impact on my life. Their strength, resilience and dreams inspire me daily.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Love deeply and live fully. Be grateful for every moment. Tomorrow is never promised, so cherish each day as a gift.