Compiled and edited

by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Bryan Hancock?

A son, brother, colleague, friend, Super Nerd, poet, artist, believer and lover of Hip-Hop. I am out here trying to work things out, one day at a time.

Where were you born and raised?

I have lived in Roanoke my entire life. Growing up, my family lived on Staunton Avenue. We often visited Mr. Perry’s store, Anwil. I would get a fresh cut at Jack’s Barbershop then visit the music store to get some new records. To this day, my favorite places to eat are Moe’s Deli, the Roanoke Weiner Stand and Texas Tavern. I feel that you aren’t a real Roanoker until you’ve visited all of them.

What is the meaning behind your professional name, Blaque Harvest?

My best friend, Robert Miller Cox, gave me the name Harvest. He said I have a dope way of giving positive thoughts and planting them in others. I am an incurable optimist. The Blaque is because I am Black and unique.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

I went straight into the workforce. I have worked various jobs over the years: Kroger, Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Lewis Gale Hospital, different car washes and DJ’ing weddings and underground parties, among other things. I always loved entertaining others! I couldn’t stop if I tried and believe me, I have, so I am who I am.

What does music mean to you?

Music is my first love. Simply put, it’s my lifeline. WTOY Radio was a mainstay at my grandmother’s home. From countless family gatherings growing up, including car rides that I will forever cherish, I was given an invaluable education on different music genres.

You are a host for the Hip Hop Lab Outworld Fleet Radio Show. What are your responsibilities, and how did the opportunity come about?

When I worked at the Jefferson Center’s Hip Hop Lab, I would let kids talk to artists in various fields. I love sharing knowledge with others. That’s what I now do on the radio show. All artists have a story. The great ones can tell you who they are, why they are, and why you should listen to them without you losing interest. Mentorship is important and showing folks that they have options is what I feel is lacking today. So, I try to play my part to the best of my abilities.

If you were tasked with putting on the ultimate, all-time music concert for Roanoke, with every musician who ever lived at your disposal, who would be the opening act, middle act and closing act? Why?

That’s easy. The opening act would be The Roots because they can literally do and play anything. They know how to work a crowd to perfection. The incomparable Jill Scott would be my middle act. She is a true force of nature. She is as talented as she is beautiful, if not more. Her range and storytelling can make anyone believe in love. Lastly, Stevie Wonder. I feel that for most of us, his music has served as a soundtrack to our lives. Stevie can give you advice on any topic.

Who are the people who have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

I’d have to say, my mother. Despite battling a mental illness, she still raised my brother and me the very best that she could. She has a spirit that I greatly admire. She always challenges me to do better. Losing my younger brother to suicide 13 years ago was one of the toughest moments in my life. When it happened, my mom remained a rock. We do what we can do and let God do the rest, that is what she instilled in me. Her unbending faith helped me see clearly to work hard every single day and try to evolve with purpose.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I love deep listening to vinyl records, comic book collecting and going to the movies. I am an avid reader, writer and foodie too.

If you could go back and give your 13-year-old self some advice, what would it be?

You aren’t meant to fit in, so stop trying. The mistakes in your life don’t define you. Seek God, and let those growing pains refine you. You aren’t your past; you are worthy of love so keep going and join the band when you get to high school.