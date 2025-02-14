-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Christian Parker?

I would say that I am an outgoing and charismatic person. My parents have taught me many invaluable lessons over the years, few more important than always staying true to myself.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Blacksburg, but we moved to Roanoke six years ago. There are some noticeable differences between the two areas, but overall, I would say they both have friendly people, a lot of local history and plenty of places to get some good food.

You are a senior at William Byrd. How has your high school experience been?

I’ve greatly enjoyed my time as a Terrier. My favorite classes are Calculus, Physics and Statistics. I love how challenging those courses are compared to my other ones. Every single time that I score well on a test or assignment, I get the hunger to experience that feeling all over again. I’ve made some awesome memories at William Byrd High.

How important is family to you?

My parents mean the world to me. I’m an only child and I couldn’t imagine my life without my mom and dad. Ron is my father’s name and Celeste is my mother’s name. The stuff that they’ve done for me are things that I could never repay back. Some of my peers complain, but I have grown to love mom and dad’s parenting skills.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which songs and artists would be on it?

Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA,” Nat King Cole’s “Straighten Up And Fly Right” and Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” would be at the top of the playlist for sure. They all have tremendous catalogs so filling out the rest of the playlist would be a piece of cake.

What are some of your hobbies?

I am a huge gamer, photographer and video editor. Since turning 13, I’ve been obsessed with improving my craft in all areas. I’m really proud of the skillset that I’ve built, but I know that I have a lot of work to do before I come anywhere near reaching my full potential.

After you graduate from high school, what do you think your next chapter will be?

In college, chemical engineering is what I plan on studying. My dream school is Cornell University. I love everything about the institution!!! There are plenty of great schools throughout the United States, but in my opinion, Cornell is the best.

A decade from now, what field do you think you will be working in?

My interests are so spread out that I can honestly see myself thriving in a variety of professions. Utilizing my chemical engineering degree to make a comfortable living would obviously be ideal, but if that weren’t to happen, I have multiple back-up plans.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your parents?

I would have to say my dad’s pastor, Mr. Barrett. He has always been there for me. Having someone like him in my corner has been great for me.

The Roanoke Tribune recently hired you as an intern. What are you looking forward to the most with this opportunity?

I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work. I have admired the work of the Tribune since I was in middle school. Without them, there are countless stories in our community that would have never been told. To have the opportunity to learn from them is going to be great.