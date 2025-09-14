-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Donna Davis?

I would describe myself as a purple-loving, passionate, community-minded person with a heavy dose of creativity and a little bit of craziness to keep it interesting. I value truth, people who are real, and those who are not afraid to be their true, unique selves.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born on June 9, 1958, at Burrell Hospital here in Roanoke. Both of my parents – Audrey Wheaton and James Whitlock – were civil servants. When I was less than a year old, our family moved to Washington, D.C., where we lived until my parents divorced in 1965. I then moved back to Roanoke until I graduated with high honors from Patrick Henry High in 1976.

My childhood was fun, interesting and full of love. I spent summers in D.C. with my dad, which I loved! My stepfather was into camping and RVing, so we travelled a lot. I was very thankful for being able to see different parts of the country.

My mother was very much connected to the community and that was instilled in me at a very young age. One of her mottos was, “If I can help somebody, along the way…” She had me involved in dance classes, public speaking and reading. I was able to spend lots of time with her when she worked at the YWCA. That’s where my indoctrination to non-profit work actually began.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I’d like to start before high school, because one of the most pivotal moments in my life occurred when I was in the sixth grade. In 1968, I was selected to integrate Huff Lane Elementary. I attended what was the prototype for the program for academically talented. It changed the trajectory of my future. I learned how to fend for myself, and to not be afraid to shine brightly, despite the circumstances.

I went on to be an honor student and received a full-ride scholarship to Virginia Tech. I thought everything was about to open up for me. Once at Tech, reality set in. The year was 1976, and I had a chemistry professor who was blatantly racist. He told the entire class that I would not pass because, “no Black woman had ever passed his class.” I worked as hard as I possibly could, but the professor still gave me an “F.” That grade, plus my low “C” in Calculus, caused me to lose my scholarship.

I appealed, but was put on academic suspension. It was a serious blow to my future plans, but I kept moving. I moved to D.C. and started working in the federal government. I worked for the EPA, NOAA, Navy Intelligence in the IT field for many years. I moved back to Roanoke in the late 1980s and worked at Virginia Western Community College in the computer room. From there, I was employed at Atlantic Mutual Insurance as a helpdesk analyst, then as Assistant Director of the Harrison Museum. I was later recruited to serve as the director of The Newsome House Museum in Newport News, Va., where I worked from 2004-2012.

Recent jobs in Roanoke include working for Apple Ridge Farm and now at Goodwill with the Melrose Plaza Project.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

My official title is Director of Community Engagement. My duties consist of sharing pertinent information about Goodwill and Melrose Plaza with the community. I was the harbinger of good news as Melrose Plaza was being built for the past three years. Now that the Plaza is completed, my job involves event planning, greeting the community, collaborating with internal and external partners on programming and working to continue to keep the flow of information from Melrose Plaza to the community.

How important is family to you?

My family isn’t very large, and we’re spread out all over the country. I’m very family-oriented. I’ve learned that ‘family’ doesn’t just mean blood. I have an amazing crew of friends that have become my family and they add to my support system. My cousins have always been like siblings to me and I love them all! I have a beautiful daughter/roommate, two brothers and one sister who are my immediate family.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

First and foremost, Prince! Also on the list would be Luther Vandross, Cameo, Chuck Brown, George Duke, Brian Culbertson, Boney James and Rachelle Ferrell. I could go on and on because music is my best friend.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

I’m a Roanoker! With a little DC Flavor! I love this city and want to see it grow and see members of the community thrive.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I love my culture! I’m always on the lookout for creative ideas and events. I serve on the Arts Commission as the Vice Chair and love that work. I paint with acrylics and write poetry that I rarely share with anyone. I love going to cultural events and outdoor jazz festivals. I am passionate about sharing the culture of the African Diaspora with everyone.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

Working for a visionary like Peter Lewis was a huge influence on my life. His quiet strength, wisdom, unprecedented work ethic, and love for providing avenues of success for young people, has been a guiding force in my life since I met him at age 15.

Miss Lillie Patterson also had a huge impact on me as a third-grader at Harrison Elementary School. I was a new student with a new step-father and was having a hard time adjusting. She gave me tough love, and helped me settle in and ultimately provided me with coping skills that I still use today.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Love deeply and live fully. Be grateful for every moment. Tomorrow is never promised, so cherish each day as a gift.