-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Lisa Brooks?

I would describe myself as an optimistic individual who enjoys meeting new people and helping others see the positives in life. I’m always willing to lend a helping hand with a charity or project.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born in Beckley, West Virginia. I grew up in an urban community called East Park. I was born in the late 1960s. Our community was very tight-knit. Everyone knew each other’s neighbors. We all had a deep respect for family, our church and our community.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High in 1984, I went on to attend Concord College, now known as Concord University, on a music scholarship. I double majored in Music and Social Work. After completing my second year, I got married and eventually relocated to Atlanta.

Before getting married, I worked for Pearle Vision as an optical assistant. After giving birth to my daughter, I became a stay-at-home mother for a year.

Due to my grandmother’s failing health, my family and I returned to West Virginia, where we stayed until she passed. In 1992, my family and I moved to Roanoke. For the first few years, I worked as a licensed insurance agent. Eventually, I got a job with Carilion Health Systems, where I held several interesting and fulfilling positions for the next 25 years.

What is your official title, and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I have always had an interest in helping others seek better health care. From surgery scheduling to gastroenterology, whatever I’m tasked with, I do it to the best of my abilities. With each job that I had, I was able to use a variety of resources to do my job more effectively.

For the past eight years, I was employed with Carilion Cardiology. As an employee today in the Carilion Endocrinology Department, I am responsible for scheduling bone density tests and various office visits for new patients, among other things.

I have learned so much about giving back while working with our veterans and their health care needs. I work with a number of other offices to assist our veterans, too. I absolutely love what I do! I recently had the opportunity to meet two NASA Scientists who work with the astronauts who conduct bone density testing. For sure, this was a professional highlight for me.

How important is family to you?

Family is everything to me. I have a beautiful daughter Anntoinette who resides in Maryland with my two grandbabies – Larell and Amiyaha. My daughter works in the medical field too as a certified sterile processor in the OR. Every chance that I get, I make the trip to Maryland. We love celebrating holidays and our birthdays.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

It would include many of the gospel and R&B greats – CeCe & Bebe Winans, Smokie Norful, Mississippi Mass, Ricky Dillard & Choir, Oleta Adams, Donald Lawrence & Choir, Earl Klugh, Kenny G., David Sanborn, Jonathan Butler, Kirk Whalen, Whitney Houston, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle.

What are some of your favorite City of Roanoke memories?

The Annual Christmas Parade, Dickens of a Christmas and The Heart Walk for sure. Also, experiencing the Mill Mountain Zoo and visiting the Star.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I have started a small gourmet fruit tea and lemonade business. The talent came together while doing drinks at my home church, Shiloh Baptist in Salem.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of family?

The Reverend Adrian Dowell, my pastor and a dear friend, and Deacon Joe Gaither. These two gentlemen have taught me the meaning of giving to others and the importance of being a blessing to others. Also, Synethia (Sam) & Fletcher Nichols. They are two dear friends who have poured into me, both musically and as entrepreneurs.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

I would have stayed in school and gotten my degree. I love the thought of taking care of others’ health needs, especially educating individuals and answering questions that often don’t get asked. It’s a calling to educate others. Never take one’s good health for granted.