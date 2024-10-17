Robert Lamour is married to Camille Lamour; a father to three boys, ages 23, 16 and 9. Professionally, I am a former law enforcement senior executive who retired as the Special Agent in charge of the Dignitary Protective Division after more than 24 years with the United States Secret Service.

In this role, I served as Chair of the Executive Steering Committee leading the security design and implementation of all National Special Security Events and the physical protection of all foreign heads of state while they were in America.

Roles I previously served include Special Agent in charge of the Ottawa Field Office leading the investigative and protective mission throughout Canada; Deputy Special Agent in charge of the Miami Field Office, with oversight of five offices operating in West Palm Beach, Puerto Rico, Peru, Colombia and Brazil; Supervisory Special Agent of the Protective Intelligence Division tasked with the management of threat and behavior-based investigations.

My career assignments took me to the New York Field Office, the Clinton Protective Division, the Paris Field Office and the Recruitment Division. In these roles, I managed high-profile transnational fraud investigations, recruitment initiatives, diplomatic relations, inter-agency collaboration and protective operations.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Port au Prince, Haiti, and migrated to the United States at 11 and lived in the Big Apple for several years. In 2006, I moved to Paris, France. I am fluent in French and Haitian Creole.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

I attended Saint John’s University in NYC because I wanted to stay close to help my parents. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. I am also a graduate of the American University School of Public Affairs where I completed the Key Executive Leadership Program with expertise in Organizational Leadership.

How did you become the Principal Owner of ProtectorScope Security Solutions?

My journey was one of resilience and hard work as nothing was easy to achieve. It was determination and sweat equity to understand that shortcuts to financial freedom do not equate to success. Hard work and overcoming challenges along the way strengthened my desire to be successful.

Additionally, monetary value doesn’t define my success. Affording others the same or better opportunities that I’ve been given has been the most rewarding of all.

What brought you to Roanoke?

In 2003, my mother-in-law moved to Roanoke. I always wanted to move here because of its affordability. I’ve lived in major cities like New York, Miami and Paris where the traffic is constant. It was refreshing to be able to plan your commute without spending hours in the car. So, when I retired from the United States Secret Service in December 2022, it was an easy decision to make as I wanted to make sure that my wife was able to be close to her family.

I now serve the community as the Principal Owner of ProtectorScope Security Solutions. I’m also a member of the Board of Advisors at Axe55 LLC., and an appointed member of the Roanoke City Gun Violence Prevention Commission. My passion for service and security has led me to explore the merits of entrepreneurship while continuing to serve the community.

Has anything surprised you about Virginia?

Not much of a surprise for me as far as Virginia. Before Roanoke, I lived in Leesburg and Fairfax.

What is something you think that everyone should experience?

Everyone should have the opportunity to travel and experience different cultures and food. I have had the opportunity to travel to over 75 countries and experience all types of cultures, learning to appreciate what makes us different. Since I wasn’t born in America, I have a perspective that differs from many people. My 16-year-old son was born in France.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

My parents and family. They all showed me what hard work and resiliency is.

Outside of your occupation, what do your hobbies consist of?

I love playing and watching basketball. Talking trash is what we New Yorkers do. Even though I am not as athletic as I used to be, my competitive spirit has never left.

If you could go back and give your younger self some life advice, what would it be?

Buy a house and keep it for a long time. Save and invest more money. Learn finance and a different skill set to prepare for life after law enforcement. I had the opportunity to retire at 50. It would have been great to learn another skill and have that as a new beginning to a second career. Being a for-profit entrepreneur is a much different role than a public service organization such as the United States Secret Service.