Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Evan Johnson?

Evan Johnson is a courageous leader and advocate for what’s right, never shying away from difficult conversations. His ambition, drive and determination are matched by his meticulous attention to detail and no-nonsense approach. Most importantly, he is a loving and supportive son, big brother to three younger siblings, uncle and godfather to two. Evan Johnson is someone who blends dedication and ambition with a genuine appreciation for the people and experiences that shape his life.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born and reared in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It’s located in Southwest Louisiana, about a two-hour drive west of Houston. It’s the fifth-most populous city in the state.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

I graduated from McNeese State University with a major in Mass Communication and double minors in Sociology and Theatre. Shortly after, I launched my career as a broadcast journalist at my hometown’s television news station. My journey then took me to New York City to serve as a Page for NBC Universal, after I was chosen from thousands of applicants. After the yearlong program, I resumed my career as a news reporter/anchor. I also earned my MBA from Louisiana State University at Shreveport.

What was your journey to becoming a Multimedia Journalist Instructor at the Virginia Tech School of Communications?

While enjoying lunch with my good friend and co-anchor, Dr. Charmayne Brown, at The Hatch – one of my favorite restaurants – our conversation turned to a thought-provoking question she posed: What would I do if I weren’t a journalist? I reflected on my past experience teaching at the University of Tennessee and shared how much I had loved it, saying I’d likely pursue a teaching career.

Coincidentally, Virginia Tech’s School of Communication was looking for adjunct professors at that time. Dr. Brown kindly shared my credentials with the school’s leadership, leading to an opportunity for me to join VT as an adjunct professor. By the end of my first semester in that role, the school was searching for a multimedia journalism instructor. I applied, successfully navigated the extensive hiring process, and am thrilled to now be serving in that position.

What are the qualities of a successful student?

I believe each student is successful for different reasons. For many, gaining admission to a prestigious institution like Virginia Tech is a significant milestone in itself. In my classroom, success is driven by qualities such as diligence, ambition, intellectual curiosity and effective time management.

You have more than 20 years of broadcast journalism experience.Do you think you’ll ever return to the industry?

I haven’t closed the door on broadcast journalism. It has been my dream job for as long as I can remember, and I began reporting for my local TV news station at around 15 years old. I’ve loved every moment of it, as it has provided me with some incredible experiences and insights into the world. At this stage in my career, I’m driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives and within the community. While broadcast journalism has allowed me to make a difference, I believe teaching enables me to effect change on an even broader scale.

What is something you think that everyone should experience?

I believe that living in a state different from the one where you grew up is something everyone should do. It can be an invaluable experience. It provides an opportunity for personal growth free from the expectations and pressures of those who have known you all your life. This new environment encourages self-reliance and resilience, teaching people to navigate challenges on their own and discover who they truly are.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

Many people have profoundly shaped my life, but my mom is at the top of that list. She instilled in me the values of hard work and perseverance from an early age, teaching me never to give up even when faced with challenges and doubt from others. My grandparents provided unwavering support, with my late grandmother always there to offer encouragement and the honest advice I needed. I was also fortunate to have exceptional teachers who were passionate about their work and believed in my potential. One standout was Mrs. Amy Reynolds, my middle school English teacher, who passed away in August. Her impact on me was immeasurable, and I’ll always cherish her influence and support.

Professionally, Shelley Brown stands out as a pivotal figure in my career. As an anchor at my hometown news station, KPLC, she took me under her wing when I started as a teen reporter. Her encouragement and belief in my potential were incredibly affirming; she consistently assured me that I had the qualities needed for success in broadcast journalism. I like to think she was right – her mentorship made a lasting impact on me. When I mentor young journalists, I try to treat them how Shelley treated me.

Outside of your occupation, what do your hobbies consist of?

In my downtime, I love trying new restaurants, cooking (although I don’t do it often LOL), and playing tennis. I also enjoy watching documentaries, game shows and reality television.

If you could go back and give your younger self some life advice, what would it be?

I would emphasize the importance of not becoming so fixated on achieving goals that I forget to savor the journey along the way. While having goals and maintaining focus are undeniably important for personal and professional growth, it’s equally vital to pause and appreciate the experiences and moments that come with the journey. Taking time to enjoy the process – whether it’s celebrating small victories, cherishing the relationships built along the way, or simply appreciating the present moment – can provide a richer, more fulfilling experience. Life is not just about reaching milestones; it’s also about embracing the path that leads to them.